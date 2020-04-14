Coronavirus: Joseph Parker brings more fun to lockdown with a Guns 'N Roses hit

Kiwi boxing star Joseph Parker looks a born entertainer in the latest of his lockdown videos as he channels Guns 'N Roses in a fun twist to Carpool Karaoake.

In his fifth video, Parker sings the Guns 'N Roses hit, Sweet Child O' Mine, in a scene from the 2008 film, Step Brothers, starring Will Ferrell and John C Reilly.

In the movie a family of four sings the song in a car, but in the Parker video, again produced by his bubble buddy, videographer Kerry Russell, the four people in the car are all Parker.

KERRY RUSSELL TV Joseph Parker times four sings Sweet Child O' Mine.

It would have been quite a feat lip-synching in four car seats for the video.

Parker's first video, published last month, featured his slick dancing moves played to the sounds of The Pointer Sisters' 1984 hit Jump.

In the next one, he was joined by a number of friends, including world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Kiwi motorsport star Scott Dixon and legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer, in a swanky rendition of the 1968 hit Build Me Up Buttercup by The Foundations.

The videos all carry a message that people should have fun during the lockdown phase of Alert 4 coronavirus restrictions.

In the third one, the former world champ teams up with Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and shows some impressive athletic feats, while in the fourth one, Parker is joined by his partner Laine to deliver a slick rendition of You're the One That I Want from the 1978 movie classic Grease.

