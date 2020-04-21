Jeff Fenech's bold claim: Mike Tyson would KO Deontay Wilder in a minute

A 53-year-old Mike Tyson could knock out Deontay Wilder inside a minute.

That's the view of one of Tyson's former trainers, Australian Jeff Fenech.

Fenech, a former three-time world champion, is unimpressed with the standards of current boxing and believes the one-dimensional Wilder would be embarrassed by Tyson, the man who terrorised the heavyweight division during the 1980s and 90s.

GETTY IMAGES Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson could still destroy current star Deontay Wilder, according to his former trainer Jeff Fenech.

"When Deontay Wilder knocked out (Luis) Ortiz, there was hardly a punch thrown in the fight," Fenech, who guided Tyson late in his career, told Sporting News.

"Boxing's not the same now. I'd guarantee that if Mike Tyson trained for six weeks, he'd knock Wilder out in a minute.

"He would hit them. If these guys are getting knocked out by Tyson Fury - who's a great fighter, but not a huge puncher - Tyson would kill these guys.

GETTY IMAGES Tyson Fury's knockout of Deontay Wilder was enough to convince Jeff Fenech that Mike Tyson could do the same, even quicker.

"They're not on the same level today. Mike today, I reckon if he trained he could still beat these guys.

"Fury's got these other skills, but Deontay Wilder's got a punch and nothing else. If you punch him, it's over. And Mike don't miss."

Fenech sees Fury as the pick of the current heavyweights and a classy fighter.

"Tyson Fury is one of the most skilled guys I've seen. I still think he's doing some little things wrong, but he believes in himself, he has a plan and he sticks to it," Fenech told Sporting News.

But he felt modern boxers were too caught up in their scientific training regimes.

"I don't know when it changed, but I look at these guys doing their strength and conditioning session in the day and I think that takes the edge away in the fight and as a fighter," Fenech said.

"You want to have all that energy and strength preserved for when you box. That's when you want to be at your best.

"Sugar Ray Leonard and everybody else, they didn't do all that stuff during the day and they were able to fight 15 rounds at an amazing pace.

"These guys do all that and they still can't throw punches, and they still can't last or fight at a pace."