Mike Tyson turns down $30m comeback offer

Mike Tyson has turned down a $30m offer to make his return in a bare-knuckle fight.

The 54-year-old former world heavyweight boxing champion continues to tease a comeback to the ring but with no signs of anything being confirmed.

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman looked to seize an opportunity with a mega offer.

AP Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is back in training and talking a comeback to the ring.

“We offered Tyson US $20 million (NZ$30m) and some additional benefits, but he turned it down,” Feldman told Ring magazine, regarded as the Bible of boxing.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with Mike Tyson?

“[His management team] said he was going to fight in July already, but then they said he was going to fight in August.

“So who knows what’s going to happen with him.”

Tyson continues to post regular social media updates of himself looking fit and dangerous in training videos.

There has been plenty of chatter around a trilogy fight with his biggest rival, Evander Holyfield, while other former heavyweights like Riddick Bowe have also expressed an interest in taking him on.

Tyson said his comeback was to be in the form of exhibition bouts for charity though he has gained confidence from his comeback training, saying: “I feel unstoppable now. The gods of war have reawakened me. They’ve ignited my ego and want me to go to war again.”