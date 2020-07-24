Mike Tyson confirms comeback fight against Roy Jones Jr

Tyson will fight Jones Jr for eight rounds in September.

Mike Tyson has confirmed his boxing comeback, taking on multi-divisional world champion Roy Jones Jr.

Former heavyweight world champion Tyson will fight Jones over eight rounds in an exhibition fight set for September 12 in California.

Hall of Fame boxer Jones, 51, won world championships in four weight classes -- middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. He last fought in early 2018 when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

Getty-Images Boxing star Mike Tyson is eager to have his controversial life made into film.

Tyson, 54, has not fought professionally since June 2005 when he refused to come out for the sixth round against Kevin McBride.

READ MORE:

* Mike Tyson turns down $30m comeback offer

* Mike Tyson to fight shark as comeback takes bizarre twist

* Mike Tyson excited as Jamie Foxx gloves up to play him in bio-pic



The fight will be available by pay-per-view and has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, according to a news release.

There will also be reality TV series based around the fight build-up as Tyson makes his highly-anticipated return to action.

Stuff Roy Jones Jr achieved legendary status with his ability to fight - and dominate - across a wide range of weight divisions.

Tyson appeared on ESPN's First Take on Friday (NZT) to explain his return to the ring.

"It's because I can do it. And I believe other people believe they can do it too," Tyson said.

"Just because we are 54, it doesn't mean that we have to start a new career and our lives are totally over. Not when you feel as beautiful as I do, and I'm sure that other people feel the same way.

"I never took that many punches. After the last fight I had, I left and I lived my life, and I've been through some experiences, and now I'm back here. I feel like I took better care of my body and my state of mind than most of the fighters before me that retired and came back."

Jones said he couldn’t resist taking on Tyson.

"I've been trying to enjoy retirement, but people don't seem to want to let me retire," Jones said.

"They keep calling me, telling me that Mike wants to come back, and that you'd be a great opponent for Mike.

"We always wanted to see it, but I would've preferred it back then. Tyson is a hell of a specimen still. Still a problem to deal with. But at the same time, life is life, you only live once. You want to know what it's like, you go in there and see. You still gotta see it."

Tyson will use his return to the ring to help launch his new Legends Only League. This will feature boxers, but also baseball, basketball and soccer players.

“Everybody who decides to say they’re too old, they’re over-the-hill but has it in them, come with us,’’ Tyson said.

“Get your agent, get your manager, come to get with me and you’ll live your glory years for a second time.’’

There has been speculation the undercard for the September promotion will feature retired NBA guard Nate Robinson taking on YouTuber Jake Paul.