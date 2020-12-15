Kiwi combat sports legend Mark Hunt attacks Paul Gallen at weigh-in ahead of their boxing fight

Mark Hunt has thrown Tuesday's Sydney super-fight weigh-in into chaos by attacking Paul Gallen.

As soon as the former NRL star stepped off the scales, Hunt approached Gallen and pushed him firmly in the chest.

Security and others on stage separated the pair before Hunt circled back and had another crack, appearing to throw a wild left hook, with either a closed or open fist, that missed by some margin.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Mark Hunt is held back from attacking Paul Gallen.

Whether the aggression was genuine or staged to help sell tickets and pay-per-view buys may never be known but Hunt was clearly agitated and in an aggressive mood.

No damage was done to either fighter but it did a shine a cringey looking light on boxing's reputation.

Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Paul Gallen laughs as Mark Hunt prepares to throw a wild left hook at Tuesday's weigh-in.

"Five years this has been in the making. He's been talking a whole lot of garbage, and now we're here. It's showtime for this guy, let's see if he can cut it," Hunt said.

The pair were at each other in a war of words 24 hours earlier at the press conference.

A fight between the former UFC star and former K1 kickboxing world champion and Gallen has been in the making for more than five years.

"That's a bit shocking that," Gallen said once the pair were separated for the second time.

"He's trying to intimidate me - we said from day one we'd be professionals, it'd be a respectful build-up, but that shocked me a little bit.”

Gallen will go into the fight 25kg lighter after tipping the scales at 103.66kg with Hunt weighing at 127.14kg.

There was no such tension around the main event for Wednesday's card at Bankwest Stadium with unbeaten Australian sensation Tim Tszyu and Bowyn Morgan making weight for their super welterweight clash for Tszyu’s IBF Australasian and WBO Global titles.