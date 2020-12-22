Junior Fa declares himself healthy for February's fight with Joseph Parker

Boxing heavyweights Joseph Parker and Junior are scheduled to go head to head on February 27 at Spark Arena.

Junior Fa says he’s good to go for the fight against Joseph Parker on February 27, while Parker has revealed he has also had surgery.

The all Kiwi fight was due to take place at Spark Arena on December 12, but was postponed because of a mysterious operation Fa had in October.

The new date for the fight was confirmed last week and with it being a quiet news day the promoters took the opportunity to get Parker and Fa in front of the media on Tuesday for an update.

However, there was little in the way of fresh news from Fa, who again refused to reveal what operation he needed to have for the fight to take place, while Parker took the opportunity provided by the break to have bone chips removed from his elbows

“It hasn’t been the best year, for all of us and certainly my health too,” Fa said.

“I’m just looking forward to next year and the new fight date. So I’ve put my past behind me.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring, it’s been over a year since I’ve fought, so I’m really excited for this one.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF David Higgins says Joseph Parker is in the unusual position of being the favourite for February's fight.

Ticket and corporate sales have been good for the fight, but there could be some caution about Fa’s health and whether he’d be able to go the distance against and experienced boxer like Parker.

However, Fa looked to allay those fears.

“I’m going to be very healthy and very fit for this fight. I’m probably going to be in the best shape I’ve been in,” he said.

“Since the surgery I’ve been recovering, I feel better, in comparison to how I was in the past.

“I’m feeling great and I can’t wait to get back into the gym for full training.”

Fa said he had spent his time sidelined studying Parker’s previous fights, looking for weaknesses and areas where he can have an edge.

“For the past few weeks I’ve been instructed by the doctor to take things easy, so I can’t do things that are physical,” he said.

“With that, I’ve been doing a lot of studying, trying to catch onto patterns and certain things Joe does in fights. The sort of things he finds difficult.

“I’ve been studying a lot of his losses, between (Anthony) Joshua, Dillian Whyte, patterns that he’s been showing in those fights.

“Also certain areas in the (Jason) Bergman fight as well.

“I’m going to be focusing on everything he’s weak on,” he added.

“There are a lot of spaces I think I can work on to expose those weaknesses I see.”

While Fa was having his operation Parker said he also went under the knife, deciding to use the down time to have bone chips removed from both elbows and he believes he’ll be better for the fight in February than if it went ahead on December 12.

“It’s good to see Junior and his team here, it’s good to see him healthy and ready for the fight on February 27,” Parker said.

“I was ready to go on December 12 and he should have taken me on then, I was training with injuries.

“Since the fight got postponed I took the time to have surgery on both elbows and I reckon by February 27 I’m going to be way better, stronger, faster and with no injuries.”

For the two boxers, it’s Parker who is putting the most on the line. The 28-year-old former heavyweight champion of the world could find his career has come to a dead end if he loses.

Fa, who will spar with Israel Adesanya for the fight would be able to brush off a loss more easily.

Parker’s manager, David Higgins, said the risk for his fighter is different to the ones he had when stepping into the ring against the likes of Alexander Dimitrenko, Anthony Joshua or White.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful, so I’ll put it like this; Junior is the underdog and that puts a lot of pressure on our side and Joseph, who’s not used to being in that position,” Higgins said.

“Joseph has been on the bigger stage and has got everything to lose… The last thing we should do is take it for granted, that’s when pride comes before the fall.

“So we respect this as a proper fight and let’s see what’s happens.”