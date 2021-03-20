David Nyika would happily work with Joseph Parker again as he targets his first Olympics

David Nyika will box for New Zealand at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic boxer David Nyika says he would happily work with Joseph Parker again despite Parker being allegedly linked to an international drug syndicate.

Nyika, who was confirmed this week as the 30th athlete in New Zealand's Olympic team for the Tokyo Games in July and August, was Parker’s sparring partner in the lead-up to the heavyweight clash against Junior Fa in Auckland last month.

While the fight, won by Parker after going the full 12 rounds, was the main event, Nyika made his professional debut as a cruiserweight on the undercard. He beat Jesse Maio in 29 seconds via TKO, albeit in bizarre circumstances after Maio was counted out after a glancing blow to the back of his head.

Brett Phibbs/Photosport David Nyika beat Jesse Maio via TKO in his professional debut last month.

Parker’s reputation has taken a hit after losing his two-year court fight for name suppression last Friday. He has defended his right to seek suppression, insisting the things said about him are “quite untrue”.

Nyika is keen to resume his boxing training with the former WBO champion when possible.

“It’s [the court case] really none of my business. I’ve really appreciated the work I get with Joe,” Nyika told Stuff.

“I’d be happy to spar with him some more. Hopefully, we can keep working together.”

Nyika returns to the amateur game after dipping into the professional ranks, sparring with Parker since last October, and the 25-year-old is four months away from gracing his first Olympics, Covid-19 permitting.

The tradition of boxing being an exclusively amateur sport at the Olympics changed in 2016, with professionals being admitted, but Nyika didn’t reach the Rio Games that year after controversial defeats in qualifying.

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion from Hamilton, who won gold medals in 2014 (Glasgow) and 2018 (Gold Coast), is set to become the first Kiwi men’s boxer at an Olympics since Soulan Pownceby at Athens in 2004.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF A gold medal that had been stolen was returned to David Nyika by police.

New Zealand’s last Olympic boxers were women’s fighters at London in 2012: Siona Fernandes (flyweight) and Alexis Pritchard (lightweight).

Nyika qualified last March, but the Covid-19 pandemic ensured the 12-month delay of the Tokyo Olympics.

He is ranked No 2 in his 91kg heavyweight division and is aiming to grab New Zealand’s first Olympic boxing medal since David Tua’s bronze at Barcelona in 1992.

“It’s still surreal, but it’s important to be present,” Nyika said.

“I’m excited my family is here for this announcement at my home gym, Hit Fitness HQ in Hamilton, and it’s starting to feel more real with the Olympics around the corner.”

His underwhelming professional debut was also affected by the buzz of phone alerts vibrating throughout Spark Arena, five minutes before the fight, as Auckland’s return to lockdown at alert level 3 was confirmed for the following morning at 6am.

“The most important thing I took from the fight was my opponent wasn’t up to scratch with my skill base,” Nyika said.

“But I was able to get to the ring, get through the media stuff, the hype, there’s a lot more in professional boxing compared to the amateurs, and be in top mental shape, and ready to go, I was switched on.

“I was really happy with the way I transitioned into fight mode, given that I’d done quite a lot of media work that week.

“There was lots of excitement. I had to tell my dad to calm down in the changing room because he was so excited.”

Rob Waddell, the New Zealand Olympic team chef de mission, this week told Stuff the team of “500-600” were waiting on Government approval to move up the queue for Covid-19 vaccines.

Nyika said he was planning on travelling to the United States for a training camp, but he is certain to need a vaccine for Tokyo and has to wait on the Government’s call on distributing vaccines to Olympians.

Cabinet is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks.

AT A GLANCE

David Nyika

Age: 25

Hometown: Hamilton

Highlights: Two Commonwealth Games gold medals (light heavyweight in Glasgow, 2014; heavyweight in Gold Coast, 2018)

Professional record: 1-0 (won via TKO against Jesse Maio in Auckland on February 27, 2021)

New Zealand's Olympic boxing medals

1928, Amsterdam: Gold for Ted Morgan (men's welterweight)

1984, Los Angeles: Silver for Kevin Barry (men's light heavyweight)

1992, Barcelona: Bronze for David Tua (men's heavyweight)