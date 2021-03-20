Joseph Parker's return to ring against Derek Chisora confirmed

Joseph Parker’s return to the boxing ring has been confirmed for May 1 against British heavyweight Derek Chisora.

It will be Parker's first fight since he was allegedly linked to an international drug syndicate and his first since linking up with new trainer Andy Lee.

“I’m excited to start this new chapter in my career with a new coach and some fresh ideas,” Parker said in a statement.

Stuff Former world boxing champion Joseph Parker can finally be named as the high-profile sportsman linked to an international drugs ring.

“I’ve settled in and Andy and I are bonding well. Chisora and I have unfinished business and inside the ring one of us will get the job done.

“I am well aware that a win on British soil and on world-wide television will put me in pole position whereas a loss will be catastrophic. I am more than up for the challenge. Bring it on Del Boy.”

Parker’s reputation has taken a hit after losing his two-year court fight for name suppression last Friday. He has defended his right to seek suppression, insisting the things said about him are “quite untrue”.

A meeting between Parker and Chisora scheduled for October 2019 fell through at late notice when Parker’s team revealed he was suffering from the aftereffects of a spider bite.

“We’ve been here before. In 2019 I flew to Vegas to film the 'Face To Face' with Parker, I called [David] Haye as soon as I left and told him, ‘This guy isn’t going to get in the ring with me’, I could see the fear in his eyes,” Chisora said.

“Now, second time around I hope he fights, I’m looking forward to the fight, I cannot wait to get back in the ring I love fighting, it is what I love the most. Good luck to Joseph Parker and his new team, we shall see you for war on May 1.”