UFC 260: Kiwi featherweight Shane Young loses on points to Venezuela's Omar Morales

Shane Young went down to Venezuela's Omar Morales in their preliminary fight on the undercard of UFC 260 in Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

The Napier featherweight was wrestling to gain control but struggled to dominate his opponent, who won via unanimous decision with each judge voting 30-27 in his favour after three rounds.

Morales improves his record to 11-1, but it was Young’s second consecutive defeat in UFC and follows the first knockout loss of his career in Abu Dhabi last September.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Kiwi UFC fighter Shane Young, right, went down to Omar Morales in Las Vegas (FILE PHOTO).

The 27-year-old's record dropped to 13-6 after getting his UFC chance when some of his fellow fighters were denied because of a Covid-19 outbreak at their base.

Neither fighter gained the upper hand in the first round as they grappled and felt one another out, but it was Young’s best in the octagon at the UFC Apex.

There was more action in the second as Morales unleashed a flurry of kicks and the strike rate increased after a testy opening.

In the third, Young was pinned after a swift takedown from Morales, although his defence allowed him to wriggle free.

Still, Morales maintained his dominance and there were no complaints from Young when the decision went against him.