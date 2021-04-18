Joseph Parker senses long-term relationship with new trainer Andy Lee

Joseph Parker is enjoying the fresh motivation coming from new trainer Andy Lee and old friend Tyson Fury.

It’s early days, but Joseph Parker has experienced enough of new trainer Andy Lee’s methods to want a long-term relationship.

Much will depend on how the Kiwi heavyweight fares in their first assignment together, when Parker takes on rugged Brit Dereck Chisora in Manchester on May 2 (NZT).

They’ve only had five weeks together since Parker made the bold decision to break ties with Kevin Barry and Parker likes the vibe, the methods and the connections that Lee has brought to his training regime.

“It’s dependent on the result and there’s always a chance you win or lose in this game, but personally, I want this relationship to last,” Parker told Stuff from his camp in Morecambe in the north of England.

“Andy’s a great trainer, a good person to be around with good energy, very positive.

“Outside the gym we have fun, good laughs. But when you get to the gym he knows how to switch it on. He doesn’t accept any mucking around, it’s business and hard work.

“I feel like it’s going to be a long-term relationship if we win this fight.”

Dave Thompson/Getty Images It seems former WBO middleweight world champion Andy Lee has struck a bond with Joseph Parker.

Lee came on the recommendation of Parker’s good mate, WBC champion Tyson Fury. Lee, a second cousin, has worked as one of Fury’s assistant trainers. The link is gold in the eyes of Parker who now has access to Fury’s gym facilities and has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with “The Gypsy King” for periods of this camp.

That has been an eye-opener for Parker. Fury has been full of encouragement and has been leading by example, which has been a huge motivation for Parker.

“He’s a beast at training. I train hard, and I thought my level was up there, but when I saw him train, it’s at a level of intensity that I haven’t done before,” former WBO champion Parker said.

“I’ve never had a training relationship with Tyson, it’s been more social, like dinners in Vegas. When you train alongside him, he’s a good person to be around. He pushes everyone, not just me, but everyone.

“Everyone trains together, everyone pushes each other, everyone encourages each other. It’s different to training alone, and I love that aspect of it.

“I feel like with the change, the new environment, I’ve got the excitement back.”

Out of the gym, Fury has been reinforcing the positives to Parker, 29, who is determined to make the most of this next phase of his career. He has established himself in the top tier of heavyweights but wants more before he hangs up his gloves.

“He knows I want to be champion of the world again. He’s supportive, simply telling me it’s all up to me ... train hard and there’s no reason why I can’t make that happen. But he also knows I have to win this fight, he’s made that clear to me.”

Lee has been determined not to overload an eager Parker with new techniques or thoughts.

“I’ve come here open-minded to try new things and to listen to what Andy has to say in terms of skills, what to work on, game plan. It’s all good.

“He hasn’t made it complicated because of the short time-frame, but he has made me very aware of what and why I’m doing things. He has corrected a few things he has picked up, a lot of them are little things, basics really.”

Getty Images Heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora finally meet in the ring on May 2.

Lee will be sure to install an aggressive mindset for the challenge of Chisora, and it will be fascinating to see how this fight unfolds.

Parker is in the final fight of his current Matchroom Boxing deal, knowing he needs to make an impression to get a new contract. He also knows how tough Chisora can be.

“He’s tough, he comes forward, he throws heaps of punches, and he doesn’t really tire. I have to be careful and cautious, but I have to let my hands go. I can’t be defensive and not let my hands go. The time you can knock someone out is when you throw your hands, combinations, let it flow.

“I’m taking this fight as seriously I can ... I’m putting in the best work I can, every session.”