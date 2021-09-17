Joseph Parker out to prove his point in rematch with Dereck Chisora

Dereck Chisora dishes out some close-range punishment to Joseph Parker in Manchester.

Joseph Parker is adamant he won his controversial first fight with Dereck Chisora and even more certain he will win the rematch.

Parker’s long-awaited sequel with rugged British heavyweight Chisora has been confirmed for December 18 at the same venue in Manchester.

The judges scored their May fight 115-113 Chisora, 116-111 Parker and 115-113 Parker, with Chisora furious and instantly demanding a rematch that Parker was agreeable to.

Sky Sport UK Dereck Chisora threatened to pull out of his fight with Joseph Parker after losing the coin toss to decide the order of their ring walks.

The deal has taken a long time to get done and gives Parker his third fight of the year after he beat fellow Kiwi Junior Fa on points in Auckland last summer.

“I feel really good about this,” Parker told Stuff on Friday.

“I have watched the first fight again, and I feel like I got a clear win. But it was close and a lot of people saw it differently, so let’s sort it out.

“I think it’s going to be more beneficial to me because I know what he is going to bring, I don’t see him changing much.

“He put the most pressure on me that I’ve had in a fight, and I have to look at ways to counter that with technique and staying calm under that pressure.

“This guy talks a whole lot of crap, and he is very tough. I did have him in that last fight, I just didn’t finish him. I won’t make that mistake again.”

Parker took the original Chisora clash on short notice and had a limited camp, complicated by it being hiis first experience with his new British trainer Andy Lee.

“I think we can get a good camp here and really cement the stuff that Andy wants me to do,” Parker said, hoping to have 10 weeks with Lee this time.

Parker’s plan is to head to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks to join Lee who will be one of Tyson Fury’s assistant trainers for the WBC title rematch with Deontay Wilder on October 10 (NZT).

Parker will take in that fight and then move on to Britain to continue his work with Lee.

Parker has stayed busy since his last clash with Chisora, training daily and working hard on Lee’s methods.

MATCHROOM BOXING Joseph Parker struck a quick bond with new trainer Andy Lee that he is keen to expand.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back into camp. I’m in good condition, so I won’t have to smash my body getting fit, it will be about working hard on our processes.”

Parker is on a five-fight winning streak in a run he hopes will take him to another title fight.

Chisora has made changes to his corner with respected British trainer David Coldwell returning to guide him for this fight.

Parker is at 29-2 with 21 KOs while Chisora’s record is now 32-11 with 23 KOs.

Parker's manager David Higgins sees worth in fighting Chisora again, this time with a crowd.

”There were other offers on the table and talk of fighting Joe Joyce, but we felt a Chisora rematch made sense,” Higgins told Stuff.

”They are both household names in New Zealand and the UK and are globally recognised. The first fight was close ... we saw it as a close but clear win to Joseph, and we’ve decided it's worthy of a rematch.

”For Joseph to have three fights in a year in a pandemic is pretty good under the circumstances.”

Higgins said negotiations were still going on for the New Zealand broadcast of the fight.