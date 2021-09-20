UFC 266: Kiwi fighter Dan Hooker gets dramatic eleventh-hour US visa, fights Saturday in Las Vegas

Dan Hooker has been given approval to fly to the US on Thursday, landing just 48 hours before his fight.

UFC lightweight Dan Hooker has won a dramatic battle that means he can now get into a fight.

In an eleventh-hour development on Monday, the Auckland fighter has managed to secure the return of his passport and a work visa to fight in the US, just days before this weekend’s bout on the UFC 266 card against Nasrat Haqparast in Las Vegas.

In an extraordinary set of circumstances, Hooker will now fly out of Auckland on Thursday night to arrive in Las Vegas on Thursday night (US time) and then fight on Saturday (Sunday NZT), just 48 hours after touching down.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Dan Hooker could be forgiven for feeling as if heâs already gone five rounds before his three-round fight starts.

Hooker will need to make weight just hours after his arrival and will have the difficult task of being in the middle of a weight cut during a 15-hour flight.

READ MORE:

* 'Should be arrested': Boxing identities slam event organisers after Evander Holyfield knocked out in first round

* Israel Adesanya belittles excited Derek Brunson: 'Calm down, boy ... you still a bum'

* Second police warning after MMA figures in another Auckland lockdown breach

* Covid-19 lockdown: Dan Hooker may not see family until return from UFC 266, hunkers down in Auckland gym

* 'Sheer frustration': Dan Hooker clears up speculation over UFC future after Michael Chandler defeat



The No. 8 UFC lightweight contender’s disastrous preparation took an even worse turn in the last two weeks when, due to Auckland's Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, he was unable to get an appointment at the Embassy of the United States to secure his work visa and the return of his passport that was sitting with his completed application.

On Friday, Hooker made a desperate “last resort” social media plea to the embassy to gain an appointment after calling and sending emails, with no luck, every day for two weeks.

Hooker, who has previously fought in the US multiple times, essentially had his documentation ready to go but it needed to be processed and, along with his passport, returned to him.

That finally happened on Monday.

His late arrival is just the latest hiccup in a long line of setbacks leading into his 17th fight with the biggest mixed martial arts promotion in the world.

SUBMISSION RADIO UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says he tried to fight every fighter in the UFC's top 15 but couldn't find a ranked opponent.

After months upon months of searching for an opponent and scrambling around for an MIQ voucher to get back, Hooker finally booked Haqparast for the UFC 266 card.

But then New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown after the discovery of the delta variant of Covid-19 in the community.

Hooker, a couple of coaches and a handful of training partners moved into City Kickboxing to live and train in one bubble – as they had done during New Zealand’s 2020 Covid-19 enforced lockdown – but that was disbanded by police “due to a change in interpretation”.

Hooker and a smaller group were then given a warning for training out of Hooker’s own gym a few days later.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Australian UFC fighter Alex Volkanovski headlines the UFC 266 card against Brian Ortega.

From that point, Hooker was forced to train at home by himself to complete his hugely disrupted fight preparation.

The disruptions to Hooker's camp could not have come at a worse time.

Hooker (20-10), charged up the UFC lightweight rankings with seven wins from eight fights but has since suffered defeats to Dustin Poirier and then Michael Chandler, making his fight against the unranked Haqparast an absolute must win.

Hooker and his head trainer Eugene Bareman have MIQ vouchers to return to New Zealand a week after this weekend’s fight card that is headlined by Australian Alex Volkanovski, who defends his UFC featherweight belt against Brian Ortega at T-Mobile Arena.

Volkanovski has previously completed camps at City Kickboxing and will have Bareman in his corner for the fight.