'You've just got to make it work': Dan Hooker ready for business after crazy journey to UFC 266

UFC star Dan Hooker on how the power of social media helped secure his US travel visa.

It's been quite the journey to UFC 266 for Kiwi mixed martial artist Dan Hooker and his opponent on Sunday (NZ time), German Nasrat Haqparast.

Rarely has a build-up to a fight been so chaotic – on both sides.

From moving into City Kickboxing HQ to train in a bubble during lockdown, which then had to be disbanded, and receiving police warnings for training at his own gym, to last-minute visa issues that saw him arrive in Las Vegas just two days before the bout, simply getting to the T-Mobile Arena was a victory in itself for Hooker.

But even he conceded his tumultuous preparation paled in comparison to that of lightweight rival Haqparast, who soldiered on despite the recent death of his mother, while running into visa problems himself at the 11th hour.

Yet despite all the obstacles thrown their way, its seems nothing was going to stop the pair from stepping into the octagon this weekend.

"It was never in doubt in the whole thing," Hooker told Submission Radio. "At no time since I’ve had this fight has there been any doubt, like a shred of doubt on my end, that I wasn’t going to be prepared.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Dan Hooker overcame a number of setbacks to reach his fight against Nasrat Haqparast.

"These pandemic times have been difficult for the fighters down here in New Zealand and Australia, but you've just got to make it work. Sitting on your arse and complaining and b....ing and moaning about all of these restrictions will get you absolutely nowhere.

"You can’t go to a bank and pay your mortgage with complaints. It takes cold, hard cash. And the only way a fighter makes money is from getting out there and fighting. So, that’s what I'm doing.”

It's not hard to see why Hooker (20-10) and Haqparast (13-3) are so eager to compete. The stakes are high for both fighters.

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images Nasrat Haqparast is looking to break into the top-15 rankings of the UFC lightweight division.

For Haqparast, a rising star who has won five of his last six appearances, this is the biggest bout of his career; a chance to go up against a top-10 contender and catapult himself into the rankings.

Hooker, meanwhile, is in must-win territory if he wants to get back into the title conversation following consecutive losses to high-profile duo Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

But the 'Hangman', who booked the fight just two days before New Zealand was plunged into alert level 4 lockdown, is confident he has learned the lessons from those setbacks.

Even taking into account his hugely disrupted preparation, including being forced to train alone at home for the most important part of his camp, Hooker feels more than ready.

“I feel prepared," Hooker, the eighth-ranked lightweight, said. "That’s why I'm pursuing this fight so hard. I want to showcase the improvements I've made.

"In the past, I would have done the exact same thing. But it would have just been more like, I'll fight anyone and go out of my way to just prove I'm a fighter. But I feel like the mentality shifted and I'm going out of my way this time purely because I feel like I'm the best and I feel I'm in a great place.

"So I feel I need to showcase that. I feel like I need to get out there and showcase this to the world."

Thanks to his much-publicised visa delay, Hooker landed in Las Vegas just 12 hours before the weigh-in and had to cut weight during the 15-hour flight from Auckland.

Handout Dan Hooker is on the comeback trail after back-to-back losses.

A challenging process at the best of times, his weight cut was made all the more difficult given the body retains water when flying.

But, as he did through the entire ordeal, Hooker found a way to get the job done, tipping the scales at 70.5kg, just under the lightweight limit.

Haqparast, who faced a similar situation after also arriving on Thursday, weighed in at 70kg.

The pair feature in the prelims of UFC 266, which is headlined by Hooker’s City Kickboxing teammate, Australian Alex Volkanovski's featherweight title defence against Brian Ortega.

AT A GLANCE

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

Featuring Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast

From 1pm Sunday (NZ time), T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas