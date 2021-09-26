UFC 266: Dan Hooker too strong for Nasrat Haqparast in crucial win in Las Vegas

Dan Hooker needed a big one against unranked German Nasrat Haqparast, and he delivered a dominant performance at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.

The Kiwi lightweight beat Haqparast by unanimous decision on Sunday (NZT) in a bout that carried huge importance for his hopes of returning to the pointy end of the lightweight division.

There was little doubt in the judges’ minds after the three rounds, with scores of 30-27, 30-27 and 30-26 all in Hooker’s favour to solidify his place in the top 10 rankings.

Hooker, who improved to 21-10, achieved the result despite a nightmare preparation that saw him land in the US just two days before the fight.

But he said all the hurdles thrown his way only made him more determined.

"I spent the last four weeks of this training camp training in my garage back in New Zealand, so obviously I want to thank everyone that had my back and supported me," Hooker said in his post-fight interview.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Dan Hooker has his hand raised after beating Nasrat Haqparast by unanimous decision.

"But more than that, I want to thank everyone that tried to stop me from being here tonight, because you gave me the motivation to get here.

“Don't hunt what you can't kill, baby.”

From moving into City Kickboxing HQ in Auckland to train in a bubble during lockdown, which then had to be disbanded, and receiving police warnings for training at his own gym, to last-minute visa issues that saw him arrive in Las Vegas on Friday (NZ time), simply getting to the T-Mobile Arena was a victory in itself for Hooker.

The hugely disrupted build-up could not have come at a worse time as he looked to get back on track after successive defeats to title contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler that had seen him slip to eighth in the rankings.

But Hooker showed no sign of the chaotic preparation, nor the pressure he was under to deliver, shutting out the rising German star with a clinical display.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Kiwi lightweight Dan Hooker takes control against Germany’s Nasrat Haqparast in Las Vegas.

The 'Hangman' controlled the octagon superbly and showed great variety to keep Haqparast guessing throughout, out-striking his opponent 177-35 while scoring three takedowns to none.

As difficult as the last six weeks were for Hooker, prior to the fight he insisted it was nothing compared to what Haqparast endured following the recent death of his mother, while he also ran into visa issues last week.

And Hooker showed his class in victory by paying tribute to the 26-year-old, who fell to 13-4.

"First and foremost, I want to send my condolences to the Haqparast family," Hooker said. "It's incredible that he showed up. My journey was very easy compared to him, so credit to him, he's got a massive future."

Having returned to the winner's circle, Hooker wasted little time setting his sights on the next challenge as he closed out an impressive night by calling for the third-ranked Beneil Dariush.

"I heard Dariush is looking for a fight," Hooker said. "I'm your man, friend, if you want to go. You’re a coward if you duck me."

In the main event, Hooker's City Kickboxing teammate, Australian Alex Volkanovski won a bloody battle against American Brian Ortega to retain his featherweight title with a unanimous points decision, 49-46, 50-45 and 50-44.

Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko also defended her crown with a fourth-round stoppage of Lauren Murphy, while Nick Diaz, making his first appearance in nearly seven years, suffered a third-round TKO to Robbie Lawler.