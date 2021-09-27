Israel Adesanya announces move to the United States to further UFC career

UFC middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is quitting New Zealand to base himself in the United States. (File photo)

New Zealand’s mixed martial arts star Israel Adesanya has confirmed he will move to the United States to further his UFC career, but he will stay linked to Auckland’s City Kickboxing gym.

The UFC world middleweight champion announced the move on Instagram, posing beside the American flag.

“Cat’s out the bag… I’m moving to America,’’ Adesanya said.

“When faced with obstacles, we adapt and overcome. I’m 32 and applying pressure like J Cole before I’m out the game. We built this legacy at @citykickboxing ourselves and the support of the people.

“No govt handouts or backing and became the number one winning gym on earth! Four walls and a roof don’t make a martial arts gym. The people who toil day in and day out make it what it is. So wherever those four walls and a roof is located, it’ll still be City Kickboxing!!”

Adesanya’s move to the United States follows frustrations expressed by the City Kickboxing camp at the difficulties in getting MIQ access on return from UFC assignments.

Dubbed the Style Bender, Adesanya was born in Nigeria, but moved to New Zealand as a 10-year-old.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand UFC fighters Israel Adesanya (R) and Dan Hooker (L) at City Kickboxing in 2018.

The winner of the Sportsman of the Year at the 2020 Halberg Awards had been planning to defend his UFC crown in Auckland until a change of heart late last week when he said he would never fight in New Zealand again.

Adesanya spoke on his official YouTube channel about his frustrations with New Zealand’s MIQ system and the crackdowns on his teammate Dan Hooker’s level 4 training in Auckland for his UFC 266 fight on Sunday in Las Vegas where he beat Nasrat Haqparast.

"You will never see me fight in New Zealand ever again,’’ he said.

"All that money, they can get it from somewhere else. Their rugbys, their crickets and all the others they're giving exemptions to, but you will never ever see me fight on these shores [again].

"That was one of my dreams, to headline a stadium in my backyard. That dream's dead in the water ... that's just the way I feel right now.”

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast grapple during their lightweight fight at UFC 266 on Sunday.

Hooker flagged last week that the City Kickboxing fighters could be forced to temporarily relocate overseas as their ability to compete in the UFC continues to be hindered by New Zealand's MIQ system.

He only secured a US travel visa at the last minute last Monday after initially being told it wouldn't be processed in time.

Hooker and Eugene Bareman, head coach at Auckland gym City Kickboxing, already had MIQ vouchers to return home a week after the bout. However, Hooker revealed many of his teammates weren't as lucky for their upcoming fights abroad when using the new "lobby" system that was launched last Monday.

MIQ rooms for November and December sold out in 67 minutes as more than 26,000 people vied for just 3000 spots to return the country before Christmas.

"I believe 20 people from City Kickboxing entered the lottery. Not one of the 20 City Kickboxing coaches and fighters, not a single one got a spot in quarantine for the rest of the year," Hooker told Submission Radio.