Dan Hooker fires up on Israel Adesanya's move to United States

Dan Hooker has voiced his support for team mate Israel Adesanya, though he was guarded on whether he would follow the MMA superstar in a shift to the United States.

UFC middleweight champion Adesanya announced on Instagram he was going to now base himself in the United States, frustrated at the MIQ situation in New Zealand that makes planning and training for major international fights so hard in the Covid-19 environment.

Lightweight star Hooker, fresh off a much-needed unanimous points win over unranked German Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas on Sunday, vowed to keep flying the Kiwi flag in the rugged sport any way he could.

ESPN / SKY SPORT Kiwi Dan 'Hangman' Hooker gets unanimous decision against unranked German rival.

Asked after the fight if he would also move to the United States, Hooker diplomatically said: “That’s up to my coaches. I’m just a body on the mat, I’m just another guy in the gym. It’s my coaches that make all those decisions, I don’t make any of the big decisions like that.”

Hooker repeated the frustrations he had endured about having his City Kickboxing training camp in Auckland shut down and battling late visa issues to get to Las Vegas late in fight week.

“It’s been crazy, pretty much everything that could go wrong, did go wrong,” he told the international media, saying he had sought help from social media to try to ease pressures around him.

”It has impacted pretty hard on the way I train and fight. I’m pushing through it, I’m working through it to chase my dream.

“I don’t fight for Sport New Zealand or anything like that, I fight for the Kiwis back home.”

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 25: Dan Hooker kicks over Nasrat Haqparast during their Lightweight fight during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

When Adesanya’s decision was aired at his press conference, Hooker didn’t back away. Instead, he used it as a moment to fire up for his sport.

“I can definitely see where he (Adesanya) is coming from. He is speaking from the heart, he is upset about the situation,” Hooker said.

“I think the powers that be showed their true colours. Sport New Zealand and the big wigs in the media back home in New Zealand have just kind of been playing nice with us because we have been getting so much attention for the country … and then they saw an opportunity to put a lid on us or put on us, and they showed their true colours of what they really wanted to do which was to stop MMA and the UFC getting massive in NZ.

“But it’s a part of New Zealand culture, combat sports is a part of our DNA in New Zealand, and we are going to push through no matter what.

“So when I say that I’m willing to come over here and move to the States and continue, it’s not because I want to move away from New Zealand or take anything away from New Zealand.

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images Dan Hooker wants to keep the New Zealand flag flying in the UFC.

“I want to keep the ball rolling for New Zealand, I want to keep the ball rolling for my people. I don’t just want to go back home and stay in my house and shut up and stay quiet and do what they want me to do - which is to not train, not fight, sit on my hands, shut my gym down and not continue to grow the sport in New Zealand.

“No, I’m not going to take that. I’m going to continue to train, I’m going to continue to fight, I’m going to continue to make sure that the UFC and MMA in New Zealand has a massive future, and it’s not going anywhere.

“The powers that be can kiss my a… – we are a sport, we are part of New Zealand culture, and it’s going to be there for a very long time.”

Hooker repeated his desire to fight third-ranked Beneil Dariush of the United States as he looks to get back into title contention.

“Beneil is there without a dance partner, that gets me out of bed in the morning,” Hooker said.