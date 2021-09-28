Surprise opponent emerges for Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya is sorting through options for his next fight.

Israel Adesanya’s coach has hinted at a change of direction for the superstar’s next defence of his UFC middleweight title.

Adesanya’s dominance of the division has forced him to look at some reruns.

A rematch with Australian Rob Whittaker, the man he beat to win the belt in 2019, has been the leading option.

But coach Eugene Baremn believes another old foe, American Derek Brunson, may be more deserving.

Adesaanya destroyed Brunson with a first round demolition via a flurry of news and punches in New York in 2018.

But Brunson has been on a five-fight winning stretch since then, and Bareman talked him up in a lengthy interview with Submission Radio.

Asked about Adesanya’s next opponent, Bareman said: "Brunson. It might be Rob, but I don't know. Brunson's at five wins since he's fought Israel and Robert's at three.

Getty Images Derek Brunson, right, is on a five-fight unbeaten run that could see him take on UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

“Brunson also had (Darren) Till, (Kevin) Holland, (Edmen) Shahbazyan and a couple more. Yeah, so Till they have in common.

“You've got Shahbazyan, another up-and-comer and Holland. Those three names are just as big as the ones that Robert's beat, plus (Elias) Theodorou and (Ian) Heinisch.

“I'm like, 'He (Brunson) seems to have put his hand up the highest, and looks like he's going to be next.'"

Whittaker boasts an old first round win over Brunson, but Bareman felt that 2016 fight held little relevance now.

"There's going to be people that argue that Robert beat Brunson. Yeah he did. And it was in 2016. Because that was so long ago, it kind of makes that null and void," Bareman told Submission Radio.

Brunson recently called out Adesanya, but the champion responded ion condescending fashion, saying: “Calm down, boy ... you still a bum.”

Adesanya says he is going to now base himself in the United States to further his MMA career, frustrated at the limitations the Covid pandemic is placing on his abilities to fight out of New Zealand with the restricted MIQ system.