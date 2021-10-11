Las Vegas showman Tyson Fury serenades his fans

'Walking in Memphis' becomes 'Walking in Vegas' for the singing heavyweight champ.

Tyson Fury lived up to his reputation as boxing’s entertainer as he retained his WBC heavyweight belt in style.

Fury let his fists do the talking with an 11th round knockout of Deaonty Wilder in an explosive fight in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZT) that featured five knockdowns.

But he also put his vocal chords on show as he serenaded the crowd after the victory at a packed T-Mobile Arena on the famous strip.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Tyson Fury was in fine form after his dramatic win over Deontay Wilder.

The 33-year-old was in fine form as he ended a post-fight interview in the ring by grabbing the microphone and launching into a tweaked rendition of Marc Cohn’s hit "Walking in Memphis".

Fury changed the lyrics of the hit that was nominated for song of the year at the 1992 Grammy Awards to include the line … “walking in Vegas”.

“Thank you very much. Vegas, I love you baby,”' Fury said as he finished his singing to the delight of his fans.

Fury had earlier talked of his pride in the result and getting through three tough battles with Wilder.

“It was a great fight, it was worthy of any trilogy in the sport,” Fury said.

Al Bello/Getty Images Deontay Wilder is finally knocked out by Tyson Fury in the 11th round of their third WBC world heavyweight title fight.

“I’m not going to make any excuses, Wilder is a tough fighter, and he gave me a real run for my money. I always said I’m the best in the world, and he’s the second best.”

Wilder exited the arena while Fury was talking.

“He’s got no love for me. Do you know why? Because I beat him three times,” Fury teased of the real results that show a first fight draw and Fury winning the next two fights by stoppages.