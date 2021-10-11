Boxing great Andre Ward slams slow count, says Deontay Wilder should have beaten Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title and reaffirmed his status as the best big man in boxing by knocking out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy finale on Sunday (NZ time).

Wilder failed to stand up from his third knock-down of the fight, but lasted eight more rounds after first being sent to the canvas by the 'Gypsy King' in Nevada.

But many boxing experts and fans were adamant the fight should have ended well before Fury floored his opponent with a heaving right hand in the 11th.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Referee Russell Mora puts a count on Tyson Fury after he was knocked down by Deontay Wilder.

And they believe it's Wilder who should have lifted the belt, claiming Fury was gifted a long eight-count by the referee.

It was during the fourth round when a Wilder bomb sent Fury to the ground, and he survived the referee's count to continue fighting.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Referee Russell Mora holds up the arm of Tyson Fury as he celebrates his 11-round knockout of Deontay Wilder.

But another huge shot from the 'Bronze Bomber' sent the Brit tumbling to the floor again moments later, and this time it looked as though the fight could've been over.

Fury, once again, managed to get to his feet before the referee counted eight but commentator Andre Ward wasn't convinced it was legitimate, calling the referee out for counting too slow.

The slow count allegedly gave Fury more time to recover and then the bell went to signal the end of the round, and the rest is history.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their world title fight.

Many listeners, including MMA great Daniel Cormier, agreed Fury was given too much time to get to his feet.

"The count was crazy slow," Cormier tweeted.

"(The referee) isn't supposed to stop counting to tell Deontay to go to his corner."

Cormier and Ward were not alone in their opinion.

