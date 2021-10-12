Tyson Fury fears for Deontay Wilder: 'Shots like that end careers'

Tyson Fury delivers the 11th round knockout blow to Deontay Wilder's head in their WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury continues to bask in the glory of his stunning WBC heavyweight title defence over Deontay Wilder, pondering if he has ended the career of his American rival.

Fury eventually knocked out Wilder with a thudding right hand to the side of the head in the 11th round after both fighters had been on the canvas twice in the absorbing contest in Las Vegas.

“I have not seen the actual knockout, but I felt it,” Fury said. “You know, I felt like he was getting tired, and he was getting fatigued, and I hit him solid with a crunching right hook right on the side of the temple. And shots like that, they end careers.

SKY SPORT ARENA Tyson Fury wins war against Deontay Wilder.

“I just hope that he’s OK, you know? He took a lot of punishment with left uppercuts, right uppercuts, left hooks, right hands and yeah, he definitely took some punishment. We’ll see what he can do in the future.”

Fury had his own issues during the fight, and they weren’t just restricted to being floored twice in the fourth round.

He revealed he injured his ankle when unloading on Wilder in the third round of this trilogy fight.

"When I hit him with an uppercut, bang in the [third] round, dropped him, I nearly broke my ankle," Fury told IFL TV.

"I went over on my ankle, my ankle's hurt.”

Fury felt he had Wilder’s number: "He would go, It was only a matter of time before he went. He went down first, and he went down last and that's all she wrote."

Fury partied long into the night after his victory and that continued the next day with a pool party in his honour.

While Wilder’s future is considered after a second consecutive knockout loss to Fury that took his career to 42-2-1, the big Brit has options in front of him.

The winner of the Oleksandr Usy v Anthony Joshua rematch awaits for a heavyweight unification bout that could finally sort out a real champion of the fractured division.

There is also fellow Brit Dillian Whyte who has the mandatory rights to a WBC title challenge but first must get past a risky fight against Swede Otto Wallin.

"Fury has the belt. Wilder had the chance to fight me for three years but didn't," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"Hopefully now the WBC forces my position and Fury has no choice.

"It's a massive British fight, a major fight for Britain. But Fury is an unpredictable man who might say: 'I am done!'

"I hope we can make a fight when I get past Wallin. But Fury is a difficult guy to plan. I haven't heard a word from him about making a fight.

SKY SPORT ARENA 'Walking in Memphis' becomes 'Walking in Vegas' for the singing heavyweight champ.

"I am looking to fight Fury next if everything goes according to plan (against Wallin).

"I'm always up against it, I'm always in hard fights. I'm used to it.

"I could pull out of the Wallin fight just to fight Fury but that isn't my mindset. I can't wait around for what Fury is doing.

"My mindset is that I've got nothing to lose. I'm not scared to take risks. They see danger in fighting me. I will risk it all, if need be."