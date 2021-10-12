Paris Fury's knockout line to Deontay Wilder: 'We don't want to hear that man's name again'

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris after the second fight against Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury’s wife Paris delivered a telling send-off to beaten rival Deontay Wilder, saying: “We don’t want to hear that man’s name again.”

Paris, 31, was cheering from ringside as Fury knocked out Wilder in the 11th round of a riveting WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Sunday (NZT).

The trilogy fight was forced on Fury by Wilder who took the rematch clause to court and won, only to be humbled in the ring.

SKY SPORT ARENA Tyson Fury wins war against Deontay Wilder.

Fury had organised a massive unification fight with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua before Wilder forced the rematch. It has taken a toll on the Furys but Paris felt her husband had made his point with a second decisive victory after their opening fight was drawn in Los Angeles in 2018.

READ MORE:

* Tyson Fury fears for Deontay Wilder: 'Shots like that end careers'

* Tyson Fury is the best of his era but still lags behind the all-time heavyweight greats

* Boxing great Andre Ward slams slow count, says Deontay Wilder should have beaten Tyson Fury

* Heavyweight chaos: Judge orders Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder trilogy fight



“Clearly he [Wilder] is a tough man, but he’s not tough enough,’” Paris told IFL TV after his latest win.

“Wilder saga is done now, done for good … three times now.

“Maybe he [Wilder] will shut up now, go home and go to bed. I’ll be polite but we don’t want to hear that man’s name again.”

Paris recently gave birth to the couple’s sixth child.

She is about to publish a book called Love and Fury, a memoir she says will reveal ”all the inside info on the magic and mayhem of life with Tyson”.

Paris posted on Instagram as she enjoyed the celebrations of the famous victory, lapping up the Vegas atmosphere.

“What a night... what a fight! The last 48 hours have been epic and I'm still on cloud nine,” she wrote.

“'It meant everything to be there with Tyson, he's worked so hard for this, and he brought it home like the great champion he is!

“It won't be long till we’re back to reality and the school run but for now this is definitely one of the highs of being a boxer's wife.'”

The Furys and their support team had a huge night after the win, partying until 3am at the Hakkasan nightclub, located next to the MGM Grand, the fight venue on the famous strip.

Fury, without his shirt, was on stage singing and partying with DJ Steve Aoki.

New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker, en route to his next fight in Britain, was part of the Fury entourage.

According to reports, Fury entered the five-story club venue to AC/DC classic ‘You Shook Me All Night Long’ – his ring walk song. He was also belting out favourites ‘We are the Champions’ by Queen, and Don McLean’s ‘American Pie’.

The next day, Fury and Aoki reunited for a pool party to continue the Gypsy King’s title celebrations.