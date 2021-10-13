Jake Paul roasted for teasing Tyson Fury

Jake Paul has a worthy right hand, according to former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

YouTuber Jake Paul has been roasted for teasing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury about a fight.

Giant British star Fury retained his WBC belt in dramatic fashion, knocking out former champion Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of a Las Vegas fight that featured five knockdowns.

Paul, who has earned a 4-0- record in the boxing ring in the past two years and made a fortune doing that, couldn’t resist a dig at Fury, tweeting: “I think Tyson Fury might have finally earned the chance to fight me.”

SKY SPORT ARENA 'Walking in Memphis' becomes 'Walking in Vegas' for the singing heavyweight champ.

Whether it was tongue-in-cheek or serious, Paul took a battering in the comments that followed.

“Bruh you haven't earned the chance to fight fury until you actually win from a boxer of your size and isn't 40 years old,” replied one punter.

“Let’s be real, you would never fight him! He’s an actual boxer, he’s bigger than you. Don’t you fight non boxers who are smaller than you?,” teased another.

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury brutally finished off Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight title.

They continued: “All jokes aside ... if that was a real match for 12 rounds Jake Paul could seriously get hurt like lifetime brain damage . 99% of his fans don't know this.

“We know you do this for attention it works so good on ya. But Lmao you have won 4 ( 1 actual fighter) fights which means you not even close to being in the top 1000 of boxers. Fight Tyson’s cousin and stop making excuses.

”Let’s be honest you only fight washed out UFC guys so maybe you should fight Wilder as he needs to kickstart his career again.”

”I speak for all boxing fans when I say Tyson Fury vs Jake Paul is a mismatch of a fight! The commission should keep them away, for Tyson's safety,” was he tongue-in-cheek reply of another fan.

There have been suggestions of Paul taking on former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson in an exhibition.

But Paul has been in talks to fight Fury’s younger half-brother Tommy Fury and that appears more realistic.

Light-heavyweight Tommy is 7-0 as a professional and is keen to silence Paul.

The Furys share the same British promoter in Frank Warren who says a Tommy Fury fight against Paul is under negotiation.

"It's very close, I'm just hoping we can get it over the line. As I say, we've all been working very hard to make it happen.,” Warren told The Mirror on Wednesday.

Jason Miller/Getty Images Jake Paul lands a left to the chin of Tyron Woodley during his recent win in Cleveland.

"They both want it and it's a very lucrative fight for Tommy, very lucrative fight and one that everyone wants to see.

"Fingers crossed we can get it over the line, I'm quite sure we will do."

"Everyone is talking about it out here [in America] and I suppose after seeing the big man, they will want to see his brother in action.”