Hemi Ahio destroys opponent for signature win in Dubai

New Zealand heavyweight boxer Hemi Ahio has recorded a statement win in Dubai.

Ahio maintained his unbeaten record with a knockout victory over Dubai-based Iran champion Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid at the weekend.

Ahio dropped Farid in the opening round of their headline fight and knocked him out in round two using impressive hand speed.

The victory earned Ahio, 31, the WBC Middle East title and took his career to 18-0 with 13 KOs.

His fight was promoted by Britain’s former unified light-welterweight champion Amir Khan, and Ahio hopes the victory can open some doors for him in the UK where the heavyweight scene continues to boom.

Ahio will stay in the United Arab Emirates to help New Zealand UFC star Dan Hooker prepare for his clash with Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi on October 31.