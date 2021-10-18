Timeline revealed for Tyson Fury's return to action

Tyson Fury knows he's No 1 in the heavyweight ranks after crunching Deontay Wilder again.

A timeline has been laid out for Tyson Fury’s likely return to action.

The big Brit is basking in the glory of his stunning WBC heavyweight title defence against American Deontay Wilder.

Fury’s American promoter Bob Arum has indicated a chance to unify the four heavyweight belts remains a priority.

That will come against the winner of the rematch between new WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and Britain’s Anthony Joshua.

Fury will likely have a fight around the same time as that bout and then take on the winner later in 2022.

“Joshua and Usyk, I think they're going to wait until April 4,” Arum told FightHub.

“I think Fury will fight again in March or April. Then we can look to a September or October match for a unification.”

Arum believes Usyk will beat Joshua a second time and is surprised Joshua won’t step aside to allow Fury to fight the tricky Romanian now.

Frank Augstein/AP Oleksandr Usyk consistently beat Anthony Joshua to the punch in London to win his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles.

“Eddie thought Joshua wouldn't be amenable to a step aside and would want to do the rematch,” Arum told FightHub.

'Which is sort of stupidity on his part because no way is he going to beat Usyk in his next fight no matter what new strategy he deploys.'

Asked if he saw Usyk as too talented for Joshua, Arum replied: “Yeah, too talented, and he's a little chinny, Joshua is.

“The only way you're going to beat Usyk is to pin him and corner him with your high weight and pressure him.

“But then he can unload against you. Now, a Tyson Fury can absorb that, as we all know, but Anthony Joshua has a suspect chin.”

Meanwhile, British great Ricky Hatton, believes a UK super fight against Joshua is the only real motivation left for Fury.

"If Tyson Fury wants a break after that war with Deontay Wilder, none of us can blame him. We might not see him until after Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2,” Hatton, a former woprld welterweight and light-welterweight champion, wrote in his latest column for Metro.

"If Tyson wants a rest, that will give AJ a chance to try redeem himself against Usyk. And if he can do that, we get the fight we have all wanted.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Tyson Fury delivers the 11th round knockout blow to Deontay Wilder's head in their WBC heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.

"There is only one box for him to tick now I think and that is the all-British title showdown with AJ. If that doesn’t happen, then I don’t think there is much more he can do in his career.

"He’s had three thrilling fights with Wilder. If he wanted to hang them up now, I don’t think anyone would blame him.

"But knowing Tyson how I know him, he will want to sign off his career by beating AJ."

Hatton, a fellow Manchester fighter known as “The Hitman” felt there could be no complaints if Fury even decided to retire now.

“He can hold his head up proud if that happens."