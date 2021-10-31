'The fight’s just starting': Mark Hunt on breaking the cycle, his true calling and taking on the UFC

It's been three years since Mark Hunt's last appearance in the UFC but, outside the octagon, he hasn't stopped fighting.

In January 2017, the Kiwi combat sports legend filed a lawsuit against the UFC, the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion, its president Dana White and former opponent Brock Lesnar after the latter was found to have failed multiple drug tests prior to their bout the previous year.

Supplied Mark Hunt’s remarkable battle over adversity and fight for justice is the subject of a new documentary.

While Lesnar was subsequently suspended for 12 months and fined US$250,000, Hunt alleged the UFC and White knew he had taken performance-enhancing drugs and allowed him to compete anyway. However, the case appeared to have fizzled out in 2019 when Hunt's claims were dismissed by a US district court.

As he's shown throughout his life, though, it pays not to count out the 'Super Samoan'.

Last month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit breathed new life into the case when it reversed the dismissal of the claims of fraud and battery.

It's a significant breakthrough for Hunt in what he described as the most important fight of his career, and - if it wasn't already abundantly clear - one he's prepared to take the distance.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images UFC president Dana White (C) looks on as Mark Hunt faces off with Brock Lesnar (L) prior to their bout in July 2016.

"The fight’s just starting. I’m willing to stand up because I believe, that’s what this is about," Hunt told Stuff.

"At the end of the day, this isn’t about money, this is about making things fair and doing the right thing. It’s gone past the point of anger and all I asked for when it started was a fair and even playing field.

"This is just another fight and I think this is the hardest and best fight of my life, the fight for equality for other fighters and to get rid of these cheaters."

Lesnar, the third of Hunt’s opponents in the UFC to fail a doping test, was the tipping point for the Australian-based heavyweight.

But to fully understand why his crusade for fairness is so important to him is to know where and what he came from, which is superbly captured in the hard-hitting documentary Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life.

Growing up in a deprived and abusive household in South Auckland, Hunt never had a level playing field. Even after finding a way out, against all odds, through martial arts, the setbacks kept coming.

Much of those were his own doing, which he readily admits. But from his traumatic childhood to the cut-throat world of the fight business, Hunt had to navigate it all himself.

By putting his life on film, he hopes others facing similar circumstances won't have to do the same.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Mark Hunt was renowned for his knockout power in the UFC.

"I think it will help a lot of people that are in the struggle," says Hunt.

"Growing up as a kid, no one helped us. I get kind of emotional when I remember times like that - I hated those times. Schooling was a mess. I was always the poorest kid in the class. I think that era made a lot of issues for kids that then became adults with issues, and I was one of the lucky ones that was able to break that cycle in my family, of neglect, abuse, all that sort of stuff.

"There are ways to do that - counselling is the way out. I’ve spoken out about my issues and I’m not ashamed about what I’ve gone through because I know it can help others."

Hunt is as blunt as they come and the Peter Brook Bell-directed documentary, which premieres at the New Zealand International Film Festival in November, is no different.

Harrowing recounts of abuse at the hands of his father, as told by Hunt and sister Victoria, who was sexually abused for years, makes for extremely uncomfortable viewing.

"I wasn't scared of anyone but my dad,” Hunt says in the documentary.

"To be honest, I was just a kid surviving childhood."

That he did makes his sporting achievements all the more remarkable.

Hunt's journey from being spotted fighting outside an Auckland bar to K-1 kickboxing world champion in just two years, which catapulted him to superstar status in Japan, is one of the great underdog stories of New Zealand sport.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Mark Hunt hopes his documentary will help others who have struggled through similar circumstances.

He went on to become one of the pioneers of mixed martial arts in Oceania, building a huge following around the world as fans hung on every blow in the hope of witnessing his trademark one-punch, walk-off knockout.

A lot of the time the highs would be followed by a fall and from stints in prison to issues with drugs and an "$18,000 a day" gambling habit, Hunt lays it all on the table. But, as highlighted in the documentary, throughout all the adversity - whether self-inflicted or otherwise - he always found a way to persevere.

The film is an extension of his acclaimed autobiography Born to Fight, though Hunt insists he never wanted to "air my dirty laundry".

Even at 47, he has yet to retire. While Hunt completed his UFC contract in December 2018, he fought former Australian rugby league star Paul Gallen in a boxing bout last year and wants to fight a couple more times.

But through the process of writing the book and this latest project, he feels he has found his true calling.

"It’s a hard thing to speak about in our culture, people speaking out about being weak. But I think it’s the only thing to do to try and help the next generation, to help lead them the right way, if you’re put in a position to do it," says Hunt.

"I didn’t want the position – I didn’t even want to be a fighter, to be honest – but I think God gives people their place and that’s what they have to do.

"I’ve made s...-loads of mistakes, I’m the worst if anything. But to learn and help others, that’s what I feel I’ve been put on this earth to do."

* Mark Hunt: The Fight of His Life premieres at the New Zealand International Film Festival from November 10 in Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Hamilton - go to nziff.co.nz for more information. Then coming to NZ cinemas nationwide in December.