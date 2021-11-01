Mike Tyson's plea to Tyson Fury

'Walking in Memphis' becomes 'Walking in Vegas' for the singing heavyweight champ.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has urged the heavyweight division’s man of the moment Tyson Fury to keep on fighting.

The 33-year-old Fury says he is unsure of his fighting future after defending his WBC title with a second stunning knockout of former champion Deontay Wilder last month.

Tyson, who ruled the division in the late 1980s and early 1990s, believes Fury is too good to hang up his gloves now.

Al Bello/Getty Images Tyson Fury is the king of the heavyweights in the eyes of former champion Mike Tyson.

“Keep on winning brother, keep on winning,” Tyson told United States media when asked what Fury should do.

“He's the lineal champion. He's the man who beat the man. He is heavyweight boxing, period. He is, nobody else.

“Ask anybody except for [Oleksandr] Usyk, who is the heavyweight champion? And Usyk might even say it's Fury.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in the 11th round of their world title fight.

Fury still has a fight left on his current deal with United States promoters Top Rank, which hints at one more major appearance at least.

Talk of a British super fight against former champion Anthony Joshua continues to swirl. Joshua is set to rematch Usyk for the WBO, IBF and WBA versions. If Joshua can get revenge, a massive domestic scrap with Fury could be arranged.

If Usyk beats Joshua a second time, there will be calls for a unification fight with Fury.

Meanwhile, Tyson, 55, has confirmed he is back in training with an eye on continuing his comeback.

He is tipped to fight in February with YouTuber Logan Paul a possible opponent in a highly lucrative promotion.

Tyson fought out an eight-round draw in a charity exhibition bout with fellow American and former multi-divisional champion Roy Jones Jr last November.

For the moment, Fury says he will happily help train his half-brother Tommy Fury for a looming fight with Paul's brother and fellow YouTube star, Jake Paul.

They are set to fight in Florida on December 18 and Fury will fly from Manchester to Las Vegas soon for the training camp.