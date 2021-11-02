Fury family honour on the line against Jake Paul

Tommy Fury, right, was too good for Anthony Taylor in their cruiserweight bout but now must see off YouTuber Jake Paul.

Tommy Fury is feeling some heat from his famous boxing family as he gets set to fight outspoken YouTuber Jake Paul.

The fight is set for December 19 (NZT) as the headline bout of a Showtime pay-per-view event in Miami.

Cruiserweight Fury is under enormous pressure as a 7-0 pro with 4 knockouts going against a makeshift boxer in Paul who is 4-0 (3 KOs) after picking up wins against YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA star Nate Robinson and MMA veterans Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Sky Sport YouTuber Jake Paul's controversial boxing career has taken another step forward with a win against Tyron Woodley.

Tommy's older half brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, made it clear that victory was the only acceptable result.

"If Tommy can't splatter Jake Paul, I'll retire him from boxing myself. He's got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. His name's Fury. If he can't beat Jake Paul, I'll have to change his name," Tyson Fury, who will be in his corner on fight night, said.

Tommy’s father John expanded on that, telling BT Sport in Britain: “Tommy knows he’s up against a stacked deck, but he should still beat Jake Paul at a canter. And if he can’t, there’s no way in the boxing world for him.

Jason Miller/Getty Images Jake Paul lands a left to the chin of Tyron Woodley during his win in Cleveland.

“It’s make or break, for both men, but it’ll hit Tommy harder because Tommy’s supposed to be a professional boxer. Tommy will work hard, he’ll do what he’s gotta do. Has Tommy got the skill to beat him? Yes. Has he got the power to knock him out? Yes.

“All it is with Tommy – he’s young, can he handle the big occasion on the night? But I’m sure he’s thought about it many times before, and he’s got the king of the ring in his corner.

"Tyson’s gonna be in his corner that night. I think Tyson’s flying out there in a few weeks to help him out. Whatever desire he’s missing, Tyson will put there, I’m sure of that."

British promoter Eddie Hearn also had some thoughts on the fight that will be of little comfort for Fury.

"Logic would tell you a pro that boxed for a living and was also Tyson Fury's brother should never lose to Jake Paul. If Tommy loses, he should go to a desert island and just stay there for life. It would be the most embarrassing thing," Hearn told The Sun.

Fury, 22, is the first pro boxer that Paul, 24, will face. But Paul sees it as an easier fight than his recent win against the 39-year-old Woodley and is predicting a knockout victory.

Jason Miller/Getty Images Jake Paul believes he can knock out Tommy Fury.

Paul believes he has more to offer than his rival camp expects.

"His whole family is underestimating my ability and how good I am as a boxer. Tommy Fury couldn't do anything to harm my sparring partner Anthony Taylor. All love to Anthony Taylor, but height difference, weight difference," Paul said.

"He didn't do a single thing to Anthony and there were points where Anthony was in control, winning, landing harder punches. So, look what I'm going to do to this guy. It's going to be a massacre, a Boston Tea Party 2.0.

"Tommy, he's a great boxer, he's undefeated, he's got fast hands, he's quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so long and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure.

“Once they get on the big stage against me, he's (Fury) going to crack.

“I think Tommy is an easier fight than Tyron for sure. And I think I knock him out, for sure.

“And I know I said that about Tyron, but that's really the only time I've been wrong. Tyron, he came ready to fight that night and he's been hit by some big guys. Tommy's never even been past four rounds. We'll see what happens."