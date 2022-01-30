New Zealand Mixed Martial Arts fighter Fergus Jenkins wins world championships title

Christchurch's Fergus Jenkins, 21, shows his delight at being awarded the middleweight title at the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation world champs in Abu Dhabi.

Fergus Jenkins – a Christchurch fighter dubbed ‘The Future’ – has struck gold at his first International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) amateur world championships.

The 21-year from the Canterbury Fight Centre gym – won the middleweight final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

IMMAF/Facebook Fergus Jenkins, draped in a New Zealand flag, after winning the middleweight title at the world mixed martial arts championships in Dubai.

Remarkably, it was Jenkins’ first major tournament, but he dominated from the outset, winning three of his four bouts before the final by submissions.

The final went the full three rounds, but a delighted Jenkins beat Russian rival Lusup Magomedov by a split points decision at the Jiu-Jitsu Area at Zayed Sports City.

The Kiwi qualified for the gold medal fight by beating Ireland's Paul Buckley with a first-round anaconda choke move.

He had earlier accounted for another Irishman, Daniel O’Sullivan, with a rear naked choke after just 50 seconds.

Jenkins was fired up for the final by a haka performed by his New Zealand teammates.

He produced a big takedown for valuable points near the end of the first round and also used his uppercut effectively, but Magomedov managed a couple of throws.

In the end, Jenkins got the nod from two of the three judges by 30-27 scorelines, according to a report on the Inside The Games website.

In an interview with the IMMAF website earlier in the tournament, Jenkins attributed a lot of his success to the support he got at the Canterbury Fight Centre.

“I really love it there, it’s like a family community,” he said.

“My coach Karl Webber, he’s always believed in me since day one, so I’m just out here trying to prove him right.”

Jenkins went to Abu Dhabi looking for tournament experience but will come home with a gold medal.

He told the IMMAF website that he was enjoying the tournament format, “rather than waiting months for your next one, which is what I’ve been suffering with back in New Zealand”.

“It’s very different because it’s a different strategy,” he said.

“You conserve your energy, compared to if you’re just fighting months apart and you just go all out. So there’s more strategy, more tactics.”

IMMAF Michelle Montague after winning the lightweight world championship title at the 2019 International Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Waikato’s Michelle Montague – the 2019 IMMAF world lightweight champion – lost her featherweight semifinal in Abu Dhabi to defending champion Sabrina Laurentina De Sousa (Bahrain), who went on to retain her title.

De Sousa, who beat Montague at the European Open in 2021, won the semifinal by a split decision after a thrilling fight went the full three rounds. The IMMAF website claimed “these two athletes have a very bright future ahead”.

De Sousa totally dominated her final against Norway’s Cecilie Bolander.

Montague won an all-New Zealand final in 2019 against compatriot Mel Webster, but the IMMAF have since decreed that finals cannot be contested by two fighters from the same nation.

Webster lost her lightweight semifinal in Abu Dhabi to Kazakhstan's Aizhan Abdykadyr, who missed out on a split decision to 42-year-old Russian veteran Olga Lagodnaya in the gold medal showdown.