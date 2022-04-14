'Right hand from hell' delivers Andrei Mikhailovich big win in Australia

New Zealand boxers Andrei Mikhailovich and Jerome Pampellone have scored impressive contrasting wins in Australia.

Rising middleweight Mikhailovich needed just over one minute to dispose of veteran Nigerian King Davidson in Brisbane, extending his record to 17-0 with 10 KOs.

Light-heavyweight Pampellone, making his Australian debut, went the distance against Melbourne southpaw Lucas Miller but commanded the fight for a unanimous points decision (100-89, 100-89, 99-90) to remain unbeaten as a professional at 11-0.

Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images Andrei Mikhailovich showed the power of his right hand with a big win in Australia.

Their promoter Dean Lonergan has high hopes for both and was delighted with their efforts on this card.

“Andrei was outstanding in winning like that against Davidson. It had never been done before. I’m very excited about both of these guys,” Lonergan said

Lonergan has a crafty plan for Mikhailovich, looking to manoeuvre him towards an IBF world title shot and the 24-year-old showed why.

Mikhailovich pounced on Davidson from the opening bell.

A powerful right-hand to the chin did the damage as it went straight through Davidson’s defence. Mikhailovich added a couple more as his opponent wobbled before dropping and his corner threw in the towel after 1m 14s.

It was the first time in 24 fights that Davidson had been stopped, and that accomplishment added to the growing claims of Aucklander Mikhailovich.

"I wasn't expecting that, but the right hand from hell landed tonight," Mikhailovich said from the ring.

He then made his intentions clear about storming the Australian middleweight scene, calling out Issac Hardman and Michael Zerafa who fight in Melbourne next week.

"Whoever wins that fight, they've got to come see me. I'm the sandman of this division. I'm going to take you all out; take you down under. You've got nothing on me."

With Lonergan having the world-ranked Hardman (No 8) and Zerafa (No 10) on his books, there could be bigger things at play.

IBF champion Gennady Golovkin has just turned 40 and there is increasing talk he will vacate his belt to step up to super-middleweight and take on Mexican great Saul “Canelo” Alvarez for a far bigger pay day.

That could leave Mikhailovich, if he can get a bout to get into the top 15, and his Australian contemporaries sorting out a pecking order to get at the IBF middleweight belt.

Pampellone’s only blemish was an inability to put Miller away after having him down in the second round.

But Pampellone, in his first international outing, put in a polished performance, choosing his attacks cleverly to mount up points while he also showed his durability against the gritty Miller.