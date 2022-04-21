Tyson Fury promises to fight Joseph Parker if Dillian Whyte pulls out

Tyson Fury has promised to fight Joseph Parker if Dillian Whyte was to pull out of their upcoming clash at Wembley Stadium after revealing the New Zealand heavyweight has been named as the standby fighter.

Prior to their pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Whyte had been a no-show London this week, failing to turn up for their scheduled public workout, but Fury said Parker would make for a “tasty” opponent if the original match-up was unable to go ahead for whatever reason.

“We always have a standby opponent for these big shows because you never know what will happen," Fury told iFL TV.

James Chance/Getty Images Joseph Parker shares a laugh with his good friend Tyson Fury.

“The guy could fall over and break his foot so there’s always gotta be a standby.

“If Dillian Whyte don’t fight, I don’t want no rookie bum, I want a top-five man. Joseph Parker is the stand-in opponent for the fight.

“If Dillian Whyte does pull out, I’ll pad Joe for the fight and I’ll fight him.

Parker has spent the past year living and training with Fury in England but Fury said it would be “strictly business” if they ever met in the ring.

“We’ve said, ‘Listen, it’s not personal, strictly business.’ If this fight happens we’ve shook hands on it and agreed, then we’re gonna throw down,” Fury told iFL TV.

“Joe’s a former world heavyweight champion and highly rated in all the organisations.

“He’s in the top five heavyweights. So there will be no complaining from the fans.”