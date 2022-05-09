Israel Adesanya to defend UFC belt against Jared Cannonier

Israel Adesanya will put his UFC middleweight belt on the line on July 3.

New Zealand UFC star Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Jared Cannonier in Las Vegas on July 3.

The fight was announced during UFC 274 action in Phoenix, Arizona last weekend.

The fight against American Cannonier has been on the cards since Adesanya’s last win in a rematch with Robert Whittaker in mid-February.

Spark Sport Israel Adesanya grounds out victory over Robert Whittaker.

July 3 (NZT) could be a huge day in New Zealand combat sports with top heavyweight boxer Joseph Parker expected to fight Britain’s Joe Joyce in London on the same date.

READ MORE:

* Israel Adesanya urged to return to light-heavyweight

* Israel Adesanya welcomes 'fresh meat' as he devours UFC middleweight division

* UFC boss Dana White says Costa demolition shows Israel Adesanya is ready for Jon Jones



Adsanya versus Cannonier will be part of a championship doubleheader at UFC 276 with Alexander Volkanovski v Max Holloway fighting for the featherweight title.

The promotion will also be part of “International Fight Week”.

Adesanya, 11-0 in the UFC middleweight division, will defend his belt for the fifth time against Cannonier who enters his first title shot having won five of his last six fights.

“The division is filled with killers, but I’m looking forward to fresh meat,” Adesanya said after beating Whittaker for a second time and looking at Cannonier who had fought on the same card then.

“He (Cannonier) made a statement. I even told him after the weigh-in, not the ceremonial one, I said, ‘Please, take this guy out, so I can get some fresh meat. He said, ‘Bro, I’m trying to work.’ I said, ‘Me, too.’ So I’m a man of my word.”

Cannonier, 38, has fought at heavyweight and light-heavyweight and has a 15-5 record.

The announced UFC 276 fight card so far is:

IIsrael Adesanya (c) v Jared Cannonier - UFC middleweight championship

Alexander Volkanovski v Max Holloway 3 - UFC featherweight championship

Sean Strickland v Alex Pereira, middleweight

Lauren Murphy v Miesha Tate, women's flyweight

Pedro Munhoz v Sean O'Malley, bantamweight

Uriah Hall v Andre Muniz, middleweight