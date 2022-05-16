Watch: Evander Holyfield's son in shock KO loss

Right hands sends son of legend to canvas.

Evander Holyfield’s son Evan is facing an early rebuild of his professional boxing career after suffering a shock knockout loss.

Holyfield was sent face-first to the canvas 1m 56s into the second round of his super welterweight contest with part-timer Jurmain McDonald at The Forum in Ingelwood, California at the weekend.

McDonald mixes professional boxing with work as an electrician and his right hand sparked out the 24-year-old Holyfield on one of the undercard fights at the TrillerVerz 5 promotion.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images Evan Holyfield’s unbeaten run came to a surprising end in California.

Holyfield had been on an unbeaten run of nine wins with six KOs before McDonald caused the big upset.

Holyfield protested the stoppage as the referee halted the standing 10-count at eight and proceeded to wave off the bout.

Holyfield had slowly sat up and wobbled his way to his feet as the count progressed.

The win took the 32-year-old McDonald to 7-5.

The loss means Holyfield has failed to match his heavyweight father's spotless record when the boxing legend remained undefeated for the first eight years of his celebrated career.

On the same card, fellow boxing juniors, Fernando Vargas Jr and Amado Vargas – both sons of Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas – produced better perforamnces.

Vargas Jr scored a quick KO win over Terrance Jarmon, while Amado Vargas won a points decision over Anel Dudo.

Both Vargas’s remain unbeaten.