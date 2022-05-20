David Nyika's opponent confirmed for big night in Melbourne

New Zealand boxer David Nyika has a grand opportunity to increase his professional profile in Melbourne.

New Zealand cruiserweight boxer David Nyika has had his opponent confirmed for his big night in Melbourne.

Nyika will fight young Australian Karim Maatalla on the undercard of Aussie George Kambosos’s world lightweight unification fight against American Devin Haney in Melbourne on June 5.

Kiwi heavyweights Junior Fa and Hemi Ahio also feature in what will be a huge occasion for New Zealand professional boxing.

Outstanding amateur Nyika is 2-0 as a professional and in need of some rounds after beating his first two opponents with first round victories.

He has an unpredictable opponent in Maatalla who is also early in his professional career.

Melbourne-based Maatalla suffered a first round TKO defeat on debut in March last year.

But he showed he has some bang of his own to rebound with two first round knockout victories, the latest of those coming in March in Melbourne.

Nyika is eager to showcase the progress he has made since joining New Zealand heavyweight Joseph Parker in Britain last year, training under Andy Lee and alongside WBC champion Tyson Fury.

SAM WILSON/STUFF Kiwi duo Joseph Parker and David Nyika are put through their paces by trainer Andy Lee at Tyson Fury's Morecambe gym.

Nyika, an Olympic bronze medallist at Tokyo last year, has now been training in Queensland under noted Australian coach Noel Thornberry who guided former heavyweight world title challenger Alex Leapai.

The massive Melbourne promotion at a sold out Marvel Stadium has proved irresistible to Nyika despite the risks as he targets a third gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July.

Fa and Ahio are set for major exposure in Melbourne as they get fights on the international broadcast section of the promotion that will be beamed live into the United States on ESPN.

Fa fights rugged Australian veteran Lucas Browne and unbeaten Ahio takes on American Joe Jones.