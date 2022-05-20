Jerome Pampellone in classy win, John Parker in bad loss

Jerome Pampellone kept his unbeaten record with trainer Isaac Peach

A solid win for Jerome Pampellone and a bad loss for John Parker were the contrasting results from boxing’s night at the Auckland Museum on Friday.

Pampellone overcame a 7.8kg weight disadvantage to show his range of skills and gain a unanimous points decision against Nik Charalampous in their six round cruiserweight main event.

Earlier Parker, the younger brother of former world heavyweight champion Joseph Parker, lost his unbeaten record to fellow Aucklander Dylan Wright who took a deserved unanimous points win in their light-heavyweight contest.

Pampellone claimed the 12th win of his young but busy professional career, earning the judges cards 59-66, 58-56, 60-54.

Charalampous started well and cleverly closed the distance, using his weight. But as the game Charalampous tired Pampellone found his range to land some big shots and the win was never in doubt.

“He’s a heavy dude, but I got through it,” a happy Pampellone said after his win.

“I was chucking it out, grinding it out. These are the fights I need.”

There have been repeated attempts to get Pampellone in the ring with Parker, but that fight doesn’t look likely now.

The ambitious Pampellone has little left to prove in the division in New Zealand and wants to return to Australia after winning on debut there last month.

“I want to get back to Aussie and fight those light-heavies,” Pamplellone, 25, said.

Parker, who had narrowly beaten Wright two weeks ago, wasn’t allowed to found his rhythm in this sequel.

Wright showed clever head movement to dodge Parker's big shots and counter-punched well over the first half of the fight.

Wright took command over the back half with Parker lacking the urgency needed, despite the presence of his brother in his corner who came to offer his advice and encouragement after the second round.

Wright won 59-55, 59-55, 58-56 over the six rounds of this Podis Boxing promotion.

Parker drops to 8-1 while Wright moved to 3-6.