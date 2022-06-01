All Blacks great Keven Mealamu eyes Paul Gallen-like boxing move

Keven Mealamu never took a backward step on the rugby field as Wallabies hooker Brendan Cannon discovered. Now Mealamu has ambitions in the boxing ring.

All Blacks great Keven Mealamu is looking to be the Paul Gallen figure of New Zealand boxing.

He will start his challenge inside the ring by taking on former Warriors star Wairangi Koopu as promoter Dean Lonergan revives his iconic Fight For Life promotion on July 31 at Eventfinda Stadium on Auckland’s North Shore.

Mealamu, 43, a double World Cup winner who played 132 tests for New Zealand including three as captain, is motivated by the deeds of Aussie league hard man Gallen who successfully transferred his skills to boxing.

SKY ARENA He has already beaten Matua Parkinson and now eyes Keven Mealamu.

Mealamu has enlisted Monty Beetham as his trainer, who said: We have a journey in mind for Keven. His potential excites me.”

READ MORE:

* What makes league and rugby players think they'd be good at boxing?

* 'Outrageous': Dean Lonergan laughs off claims of Sonny Bill Williams winning a world boxing title

* 'He doesn't need this again': Boxing greats Jeff Fenech and Barry Michael urge Paul Gallen to retire



Lonergan is putting on his first show in New Zealand after four years across the Tasman where he has captured a key share of the Australian fight market.

“Keven Mealamu is the first All Black centurion to fight on Fight for Life and is keen on following Paul Gallen’s footsteps in developing a successful and lucrative boxing career, and I can’t see why not,” Lonergan said as the promotion was announced on Wednesday.

There is talk of Mealamu having an eye on the New Zealand heavyweight title, something his good friend and All Blacks team mate Sonny Bill Williams won in 2012.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Keven Mealamu played 132 tests for the All Blacks, three as captain.

There’s significant money to be made in the fight game as Gallen and Williams have found as they entered the professional ranks, trading on their names.

Mealamu faces a tough first-up challenge against the athletic Koopu, 42, who has 171 NRL appearances with the Warriors and Melbourne Storm, as well as three tests for the Kiwis. Koopu has already fought on Fight For Life with a points win over rugby player Matua parkinson in 2011.

“By all accounts, Keven has been going well against pros in the gym and Monty rates him highly. Wairangi is just a specimen, look at him, and spends half his life in an out of MMA gyms,” Lonergan said.

Betham is fully aware his journey with Mealamu could be derailed early if things aren’t perfect on fight night. Beetham played alongside Koopu at the Warriors from 1997 to 2005, starting with the under-19s, and knows their rival’s athletic gifts well.

“Wairangi, like Keven, is a special athlete who not only has an engine out of this world, but a heart and mental fortitude that is scary,” Betham said.

Peter Meecham Wairangi Koopu managed to beat Matua Parkinson on points in their 2011 Fight For Life bout.

Koopu is being trained by experienced professional MMA fighter Rod MacSwain.

Mealamu has already proven he can take a shot. He was the victim of a famous punch from Wallabies rival Brendan Cannon during a 2004 Bledisloe Cup test in Wellington.

Cannon said it was the hardest punch he ever delivered, but the result was a huge blow to his ego rather than Mealamu’s head.

“It was devastating, devastating in the sense it did absolutely nothing to Keven Mealamu," Cannon said.

"You line someone up, you give him your best and his head moves half an inch and nothing else really happens ... then you think 'I'm in a lot of trouble here. I need to get a gun or something to sort this out'."

Cannon was banned for two weeks for his punch while Mealamu was sin-binned for retaliation.

As usual, Fight For Life, will donate funds to charity with Mike King’s youth mental health and suicide prevention organisation I Am Hope to benefit.