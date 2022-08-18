Anthony Joshua walks off stage as Oleksandr Usyk bursts into Ukrainian resistance song

When you’ve been at war, on Ukraine's front line, fighting Anthony Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) can’t be that intimidating and obviously, neither is singing in public.

Three-belt world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) has shocked onlookers at a press conference on Thursday (NZ time), in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by breaking into a Ukrainian resistance song following a lengthy face-off with Joshua, the former champ.

Facing off ahead of Sunday morning’s (NZ time) blockbuster rematch, Usyk turned to the crowd and media and began belting out Oi u luzi chervona kalyna.

Hassan Ammar/AP Oleksandr Usyk breaks into a Ukrainian resistance song after his staredown with Anthony Joshua.

Reportedly a 1875 call to arms that was inspired by Ukraine's 18th century battle for independence, the song is now considered a display of defiance in the face of Russia's invasion.

Usyk comfortably dethroned Joshua, via unanimous decision, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just under a year ago but a scheduled rematch has been delayed several months, due to Usyk returning to Ukraine to fight on the front line during Russia's invasion and the resulting conflict.

Usyk was serving as a military volunteer but was given permission to leave after being told he could represent his nation with an equal amount of pride by defending the WBA, IBF and WBO belts he took from Joshua in 2021.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua face off ahead of their rematch on Sunday morning (NZ time).

The unbeaten 35-year-old, who jumped up to heavyweight after conquering the cruiserweight division, believes the pair learned a lot about each in their first contest but expects the same result against the megastar Brit.

"But this is not going to be a new bout, it's going to be the last bout continued for rounds 13,14,15 – for however long it lasts,” Usyk said. “We've had enough time to study each other and Saturday [Sunday NZ time] will be a great, great fight.

Joshua spent much of the press conference jabbing off questions around Matchroom Boxing’s controversial decision to sell the fight to Saudi Arabia in light of its dismal human rights record.

"The world's in a bad place. I can't just point one place out. If you want to point Saudi out, let's point everyone out. We've all got to do better and that's where my heart is.

“The whole world has got to do better if it wants to change,” Joshua said of the sports washing claims.

Hassan Ammar/AP Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk shows off his WBO and IBO world title belts at the press conference.

"I feel like I bring light. Boxing is such a dark industry. There's so much negativity, tearing each other down, and egos.

"I'm not really into that, I'm just trying to bring light to people.

"I don't know what I can do for the world, I'm not in politics. I can't change the world but I can definitely help the person on the street and that's what I do day-in day-out,” Joshua said.