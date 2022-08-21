Oleksandr Usyk defends world heavyweight boxing titles against Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia

Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk (L) lands a blow on Britain's Anthony Joshua on his way to retaining his world heayvweight boxing titles.

Oleksandr Usyk has repelled Anthony Joshua’s challenge to retain his world heavyweight boxing titles.

Usyk won by a split points decision in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (Sunday NZ time).

Joshua, 32, was attempting to regain his IBF, WBA and WBO world titles lost in a unanimous points defeat to Usyk in London last September.

American judge Glenn Feldman had it 115-113 for Joshua, Britain's Steve Gray had it 115-113 for Usyk, while the Ukrainian judge Viktor Feschenko plumped for Usyk 116-112 .

Usyk dedicated his win to his country, currently embroiled in a war with Russia.

"I want to thank God for the help he gave me today, as he did help me today," he said before thanking the Saudi crowd.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Oleksandr Usky drapes himself in a Ukraine flag after dedicating his victory to his war-torn nation.

"I devote this victory to my country, to my family, to my team, to all military who are defending the country," he adds.

Usyk said the fight would be remembered for years to come and replied "of course" when asked he felt he had won.”

He also said he would not fight again unless England’s Tyson Fury agreed to a bout against him.

Joshua hailed Usyk as “one hell of a f...king fighter” as he grabbed the microphone, sayhing: Let's give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world!"

He called the 35-year-old Ukrainian “a generational talent’’.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Anthony Joshua evades a punch from Oleksandr Usyk.

The first five rounds were even but Usyk appeared to gain an upper hand in the sixth, raising questions about whether Joshua was tiring.

Usyk landed some flashy combinations early in the sixth frame while Joshua loaded up and missed with a sweeping right hand.

Both men exchanged shots to the body in the seventh and there was a bit of swelling above Joshua's right eye as Usyk landed a straight left upstairs.

Usyk threw the flashier combinations in the ninth while Joshua continued to target the body. A sweeping hook landed for Joshua, who worked over Usyk on the inside, leaving the champion hurt and on the run.

The fight came alive in the 10th when Usyk came out fast and landed some good shots, including a big left hand that wobbles Joshua.

Joshua continued to stalk forward as Usyk landed to the body. A right hand from Joshua then rocked the Ukrainian.

The 11th was even, but as the fight went the full 12-round distance, Usyk continued to land eye-catching combinations that may have swayed the judges.

After the fight was over Joshua held the Ukraine flag aloft with Usyk. He also offered his support to the war effort, saying he has reached out to former champion Wladimir Klitschko.

