'Gypsy King is here to stay': Tyson Fury invites fight with Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk was pushed hard by Anthony Joshua, winning a split decision to retain his heavyweight titles.

Tyson Fury insists he’s not retiring and would welcome a world heayvweight boxing titles unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

After beating England’s Anthony Joshua in a split points decision on Saturday (Sunday NZ time), Usyk - the, IBF, WBA and WBO belts holder - said he wanted a fight with Fury, the WBC world champion.

"I'm sure that Tyson Fury is not retired yet. I'm convinced he wants to fight me, and I want to fight him. If I'm not fighting him, I don't want to fight again.’’

Fury then issued an X-rated social media video saying he was up for the challenge.

“I'll be honest with you guys, after watching that, the both of them were s...e. It was one of the worst heavyweight title fights I've ever seen,’’ Fury said.

Nick Potts/AP Tyson Fury with the WBC heayvweight belt.

"It was bulls..t! I would annihilate both of them on the same night. F...ing s...e. Get your f...ing chequebook out cause the Gypsy King is here to stay forever!"”

The potential for a future Usyk-Fury fight is sure to please Lennox Lewis, the last man to hold all world heavyweight boxing belts in 2000.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with a Ukraine flag after beating Anthony Joshua in Jeddah.

Lewis took to Twitter to call out the two champions.

“Hey @Tyson Fury and @usykaa. Can we finally give th fans an UNDISPUTED HW Championship fight. 19 years is a long time and fans deserve it! Let’s get it cracking!’’

Fury’s about-face comes just over a week after issuing a social media post on his 34th birthday, saying he was retiring for good.

The 2.06m Englishman is unbeaten in his professional heavyweight career and has held the WBC belt since 2020 when he beat Deontay Wilder.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Anthony Joshua evades a punch from Oleksandr Usyk .

His record is 31 wins, 0 losses and 1 draw – against Wilder in 2018.

But he has beaten Wilder twice since then.

His last fight was a fourth round technical knockout victory over Dillian Whyte at London’s Wembley Stadium last April.

Usyk, 35, is the 2012 London Olympic Games heavyweight champion who has won all 20 professional fights.

The 1.91m southpaw is also the WBA world superheayweight champion.