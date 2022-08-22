Anthony Joshua apologises for tantrum after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

Oleksandr Usyk was pushed hard by Anthony Joshua, winning a split decision to retain his heavyweight titles.

Anthony Joshua has apologised for his bizarre behaviour after his world heavyweight title fight loss to Oleksandr Usyk that saw him throw two of the champions’ belts out of the ring.

Joshua’s tantrum also saw him give a strange speech as he dominated the post-fight scene in the ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I’ll be the first to admit, I let myself down. I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great,” Joshua tweeted on Monday.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Anthony Joshua’s future has a shadow over it following his latest loss to Oleksandr Usyk.

“I love this sport so so much and I’ll be better from this point on. Respect.”

Usyk gained a split points decision in this rematch to retain the WBO, IBF and WBA belts as well as earning the coveted Ring Magazine belt vacated by Tyson Fury.

Usyk wasn’t offended by Joshua’s antics.

“I didn’t think much about what he said, when he was frustrated, they were common emotions, all good, we just needed to communicate a bit,” Usyk said.

“The good things he said about me I accept but I don’t take it to my heart because I want to stay humble, I don’t want my pride to grow any bigger,

“I don’t believe in praise too much. The one who pushes himself [up] the Lord will bring down, he who stays down, the Lord will bring up.

“I feel nothing but respect for Anthony Joshua, he was a bit emotional and he was bullying some of my teammates, but I don’t recommend him having a bare knuckle fight with them because most of them are horrible street fighters. I have 20 wins at the moment but some of my guys have 25 [losses] by knockout.”

Attention has now moved to a possible unification fight for Usyk against Britain's Fury who still holds the WBC belt and has indicated he will end his latest short retirement to take on the Ukraine fighter.

The glamour division is desperate to get an undisputed champion.

Joshua, who is now 24-3 having lost three of his last five fights, wants a quick return to action and hopes to fight again before the end of the year, desperate to regain some traction in a scene he once dominated.

But plenty of attention continues to fall on his reaction to his latest loss. Joshua threw the belts to the ground before storming out of the arena.

The 32-year-old, who later hailed Usyk as a “generational champion’’, remonstrated with his team as he left the ring.

But a clearly emotional Joshua returned moments later to grab the microphone and address the crowd with a bizarre speech.

Hassan Ammar/AP Britain's Anthony Joshua didn’t take kindly to Oleksandr Usyk retaining the heavyweight belts.

“I ain't no amateur boxer from five-years-old that was an elite prospect from youth.

“I was going to jail, I got bail and I started training my a..e off, I wanted to be able to fight.

“I'm stealing this [microphone] Usyk I'm sorry, but it's because of the passion we put into this.

“This guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better, but it shows the level of hard work I put in so please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

“This guy here is a phenomenal talent, we're going to cheer for him three times.”

In the post-fight press conference, Joshua was close to tears and had to let his promoter Eddie Hearn step in to answer a few questions while he regained his composure.

When asked if he was “proud” of his performance, Joshua said he was “upset deep down in my heart” before choking up as the assembled media applauded the former champion.

Francois Nel/Getty Images An emotional Anthony Joshua rneeded a helping hand from his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua went on to explain his outburst, saying he was “mad at myself not anybody else” and felt he had to get out of the ring before he did something he would regret.

“When you’re angry you might do stupid things, but then I realised oh s..t this is sport, let me do the right thing.”