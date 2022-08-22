In bravery and anger, we saw the real, human Anthony Joshua

Thomas Kershaw is a sports reporter for The Times of London.

OPINION: For years fans had clamoured for Anthony Joshua to drop a marketable facade and be more forthright with his emotions. That is not an accusation that can be levelled at him any longer after a second successive defeat against Oleksandr Usyk prompted a whirlwind of denial, rage and regret.

There will be many left with lessened opinions of Joshua after he stormed out of the ring upon hearing the verdict, only to return, seize the microphone and launch into a rambling monologue that was coherent only so far as communicating his agony.

It was embarrassing and unedifying, but it was also brutally transparent. There was no reality quite so crushing for Joshua as knowing that he had made every possible sacrifice and ransacked all his spirit, only to still fall short. His performance redeemed his reputation in the ring, even in defeat, but the aftermath will have undermined a lot of that goodwill.

"You're not strong, how did you beat me? Because of skills," Joshua told Usyk in a bizarre confrontation. "I had character and determination."

READ MORE:

* Anthony Joshua apologises for tantrum after losing to Oleksandr Usyk

* Boxing great Tyson Fury hits out at 'knife crime pandemic' after his cousin's fatal stabbing

* Road to undisputed: Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury want heavyweight title fight

* Anthony Joshua hurls belts in fury after losing world title fight to Oleksandr Usyk

* 'Gypsy King is here to stay': Tyson Fury invites fight with Oleksandr Usyk



Joshua did show valour in abundance, but the plainer facts are that Usyk is simply of a different calibre, and no transformation was capable of bridging that gulf in class. But after such a rudimentary offering in the first fight, Joshua could still glean pride from being greatly improved in the rematch, and he did inflict genuine moments of jeopardy on Usyk in the ninth round.

The justifications that followed were mortifying to watch from ringside but were born out of desperation rather than malice. Once Joshua's adrenaline subsided and he arrived for his press conference at almost 4am, the voice that filled the microphone was at its most vulnerable.

Francois Nel/Getty Images Anthony Joshua reacts during a press conference after his Rage on the Red Sea heavyweight title fight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk.

"I just spoke from my heart," he said. "It's been so tough. You see AJ holding it together and I'm a hustler, so I try and hold things together, make sure my team's good, but it comes at a cost," Joshua said, after rubbing the tears from his eyes. "It'll never break me, but it takes real strength for it not to break you. There's a little crack in that armour."

Joshua may find that sympathy is in short supply after the dust settles in Saudi Arabia, but this breaking point alluded to the burden he has carried since his emergence as Britain's next boxing superstar at London 2012. Tyson Fury may have gone on to prove himself the best, but it was Joshua who carried the torch for several years, and the pressure and scrutiny have taken their toll.

The 32-year-old has grown up under the nation's eye and tried to present an image of himself that would appeal to all. Clearly, there have been lucrative financial benefits to that approach too, but in those few minutes it felt like all Joshua's emotions came tumbling out in one discombobulated stream of consciousness.

"He might be mad at me for saying this but I feel like he was left out to dry by the team," Joshua's training partner, Frazer Clarke, said. "I feel like someone should have saved him. Anthony is a great person, he does a lot for a lot of people, he's done a lot for me, but I feel like he had a bit of a bad one there and it was out of character."

Hassan Ammar/AP Britain's Anthony Joshua leaves the ring after losing to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk,

Joshua owned up to his mistake yesterday (Sunday) and admitted that he had let himself down. The grudges should not hold, just as defeat certainly will not spell the end of his career. He had repeatedly refuted suggestions that that could be the case in the build-up and was no less unequivocal afterwards, insisting he wants to fight again before the end of the year.

A long-term broadcasting deal with DAZN will ensure him several opportunities and, although Joshua may for ever be relegated now to the bracket below with the likes of Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora, they remain exciting fights that will capture the imagination of a public all too familiar with Joshua's weaknesses. "Come one, come all," he said, when asked who he'd like to face. "Whoever wants it can get it, I don't mind."

Whether Joshua continues his relationship with Robert Garcia, the new trainer who implemented such noticeable improvements, could be pivotal to the outcomes of those bouts. The longer-term goal touted by Joshua's promoters is a clash with Fury's felled nemesis, Deontay Wilder.

The greatest downside to Joshua's outburst was how it stole the thunder from Usyk, who had remained so stoical in spite of such a distressing backdrop to this fight, and the Ukrainian shed a few tears of his own after making good on his promise to bring glory back to his beleaguered country.

"The future of my country is we're going to win," said Usyk, who was patrolling the streets of Kyiv with a machine gun as a volunteer for the Territorial Defence Force less than six months ago.

Hassan Ammar/AP Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with the Ukraine flag.

"Many people in the world knew Ukraine because of the athletes like the Klitschko brothers, Andriy Shevchenko and Vasiliy Lomachenko. Now the whole world knows Ukraine as the country that's defending itself from the second-biggest army in the world and we stand strong. Ukrainians never give up, they always go to the end, they always win. We are definitely going to win, we just need a little more time."

Usyk is an extraordinarily skilled boxer and is now only one fight away from matching the great Evander Holyfield by becoming an undisputed champion in separate weight divisions. To do so, he will have to navigate the more sizeable obstacle of Fury, who has retired without great conviction and may, in fact, have been encouraged by the success Joshua was able to have in spurts this time around.

It would be a monstrous fight, although that it is likely to land in Saudi Arabia - provided Usyk and Fury can come to an agreement - would somewhat diminish the atmosphere of an occasion that could no doubt sell out Wembley in minutes.

Hassan Ammar/AP Anthony Joshua takes a blow from Oleksandr Usyk.

There was an unavoidably strange feel to the fight being held in Jeddah, where the desire to host major sporting events is rapacious but seems to have surged ahead of a broader sense of enthusiasm. It left the atmosphere stifled in the build-up and, although it did eventually pick up inside the rather soulless King Abdullah Sports City compound, the motivations behind Saudi's staging of events such as these are a subject of well-worn fronts.

That used to be one of the common criticisms of Joshua, a suggestion that he refused to show his true personality or indulged too many pretences. The truth is not so stark or deceitful as that. Just as Joshua is flawed inside and out of the ring, he has held his head high more often than not and carried himself in a manner that inspired a generation.

The minutes after the fight showed him at his lowest ebb and the press conference that followed provided the sort of candour fans have always yearned to see.

He may not be a perfect role model, but Joshua has at least always aspired to be, and falling short is what makes him so profoundly human.

HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS RING SPEECH

On his youth

If you knew my story you'd understand the passion. I ain't no f***ing amateur boxer from five years old, I wasn't an elite prospect from youth, bro, I was going to jail. I seen some youths in Reading jail, I got bail and I started training my arse off. Because if I got sentenced I wanted to be able to fight.

On Usyk

Guys I'm telling you, for this guy to beat me tonight, maybe I could have done better but it shows the levels of hard work he must have put in. So please give him a round of applause as our heavyweight champion of the world.

On his style

I'm not a 12-round fighter? Look at me, I'm a new breed of heavyweight, all them heavyweights - Mike Tyson, Sonny Liston, Jack Dempsey - they say, "He doesn't throw combinations like Rocky Marciano," because I'm not f…ing 14 stone, that's why, I'm 18 stone, I'm heavy.

On Ukraine

I was studying Ukraine and all of the champions that have come from your amazing country,I've never been there but at the same time what's happening there is not nice. I've seen it with [Vasiliy] Lomachenko, in his second fight with Orlando [Salido], there was unrest in Ukraine, there was civil war. Vitali Klitschko, when he faced Danny Williams, civil unrest - under them circumstances, Usyk has managed to become champion.

COPYRIGHT - THE TIMES, LONDON