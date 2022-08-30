Top promoter lashes Mike Tyson: He's a thug, bully, misogynist and very homophobic

Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren has delivered a series of explosive uppercuts to Mike Tyson as a new TV series digs into the controversial life of the former heavyweight champion.

The Disney-owned streaming service Hulu has launched “Mike”, an eight-part drama series about Tyson’s life starring Moonlight’s Trevante Rhodes as the self-declared baddest man on the planet.

It hasn’t gone down well with Tyson who sees it as another opportunist cashing in on his fame and reputation.

Tyson wrote on Instagram: “Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me … To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block.”

In looking at the wider Tyson story, The Guardian in Britain went to some big names in the boxing game and others who circled the fighter to get their versions of the man who dominated the heavyweight ring and the headlines outside it.

Warren, who promoted Tyson’s fights in Britain, was brutal in his assessment.

“He is a terrible manipulative bully. Every fighter that’s beaten him, he couldn’t intimidate. Every one who he’s beaten, he could intimidate. If he can’t intimidate you, that’s a killer for him,” Warren, who now co-promotes Tyson Fury and is putting on Joseph Parker’s looming Manchester fight with Joe Joyce, told The Guardian.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Boxing promoter Frank Warren has strong memories of Mike Tyson.

“He is a compelling character, and he’s one of those fellas who gets you to feel that he’s misunderstood. But, when you get into it, he is what he is, which is a thug and a bully and a misogynist. He’s very homophobic when he’s cursing somebody or he’s shouting at them.

“He was an unbelievably exciting fighter – menacing, devastating – but that lasted a very short time, and then he just p.....d his career away. He didn’t live the life he should have led.

“You could sit with him right now and you’d think this guy’s totally been misunderstood, he’s a good bloke. I’m telling you, he’s very manipulative.”

Barry McGuigan, a former world featherweight champion, told The Guardian: “He’ll always be a fascinating, riveting individual. He’s got that beast in him – all the good fighters have it. You look into his eyes and he’s terrifying sometimes. He’s not a guy that you mess with. You don’t f..k around with Mike Tyson.”

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images Mike Tyson returned for an exhibition fight againswt Roy Jones Jr in Los Angeles in 2020.

Hulu make no apologies for this limited series on one of sport’s most intense characters.

Hulu say their work “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson's boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.

“It is an unauthorised and no-holds-barred look at the life of Mike Tyson … one wild ride."