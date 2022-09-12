David Nyika and Hemi Ahio back on world title undercard

David Nyika out-pointed Australian Karim Maatalla in his last Melbourne fight and gets another big opportunity in October.

Rising New Zealand professional boxers David Nyika and Hemi Ahio have been handed fights on the undercard to the undisputed lightweight world championship rematch in Melbourne in October.

Both fighters enjoyed wins on the undercard to the original clash between American Devin Haney and Australian George Kambosos Jr last June. Haney won that by unanimous points and the sequel is being staged at Rod Laver Arena on October 16.

The card will be shown live and free-to-air on TVNZ, the first time the national broadcaster has aired live boxing since 2007.

1 NEWS Kiwi boxer and new trainer Noel Thornberry discuss big opportunity.

Rising cruiserweight Nyika is excited to try to improve his 4-0 record on such a big stage.

READ MORE:

* Reward offered for Boxing NZ's missing showpiece silverware

* Jerome Pampellone in line for world title shot against newly crowned Australian champion

* Heavyweight boxer Hemi Ahio dashes to Dubai for headline act



“Everyone knows I am an incredibly proud Kiwi,” Nyika said.

“Boxing can be a lonely sport so stepping into the ring knowing my family, friends and supporters back home will be watching is a huge boost.”

An opponent for Nyika is yet to be announced, while heavyweight Ahio (19-0) is set to face Samoan-born Australian Faiga Opelu (14-3-1).

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Hemi Ahio, right, was too powerful for Christian Ndzie Tsoye in June.

Nyika’s trainer, Australian Noel Thornberry, was delighted boxing was again attracting mainstream interest in New Zealand.

“Boxing has delivered some of the greatest moments in New Zealand sporting history,” Thornberry said.

“David Tua blazed a trail for the likes of Joseph Parker, Shane Cameron, Maselino Masoe and now David Nyika is the next in line to continue that incredible legacy. David is already a national hero with his exploits at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. He is a world-class athlete – so it is great that all Kiwi sports fans have this amazing chance to see him in action.”

Ahio’s United States promoter, Lou DiBella, feels his fighter is “on the verge of breaking into the world rankings” and this would provide him an ideal opportunity to prove that.

David Higgins of Duco Events, which is co-promoting the event alongside global heavyweights Top Rank and DiBella Entertainment, said it had been his dream to get world championship boxing on free-to-air TV in New Zealand.