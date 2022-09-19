Why Joseph Parker won't spar with Tyson Fury

The alpha male syndrome means Joseph Parker and Tyson Fury haven’t sparred full-on as the Kiwi heavyweight prepares to fight Joe Joyce in Manchester this weekend.

Parker is the envy of the division with his close friendship with Fury extending to him using the WBC champion’s gym in Morecambe, north England.

Fury’s presence is a huge bonus for Parker in his attempt to hand Joyce his first professional defeat and take a major step towards regaining the WBO title with the organisation awarding “interim” status for this fight (Sunday morning NZT).

BT SPORT BOXING Heavyweight rivals Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce trade insults ahead of their showdown in Manchester.

Parker has always been coy about his close relationship with Fury and that has continued, though he did open up on some of their dealings.

Parker told Queensbury Promotions that while they did some body sparring, they never donned the gloves against each other in training.

“We have done a lot of body sparring, and we do train alongside each other,” Parker said of Fury who is keeping fit as he waits to see if a British super fight with Anthony Joshua can be arranged.

“Tyson gives me a little bit of advice, but he leaves me with Andy (Lee, Parker’s trainer).

Joseph Parker Instagram Joseph Parker has had Tyson Fury helping with his preparations to fight Joe Joyce.

“We haven’t done any full-on sparring. Sparring is not easy, when you have two fighters who think they are alpha, it’s a big clash. Sometimes sparring is as hard as the fight … it’s going all-out, all-in for the rounds that you are doing.”

Lee backed up that alpha male theory by explaining: “I don’t let them spar. It’s too hard for me in that type of environment. It won’t end well if someone lands a punch, so I keep them apart.”

But Lee said there were so many positives for Parker to be in the regular presence of Fury as they tail off their third camp in Morecambe after successive wins over Dereck Chisora last year.

“It’s good to have Tyson around for his enthusiasm, wisdom and encouragement,” Lee said.

JAMES CHANCE/GETTY IMAGES Joe Joyce had too much power for Christian Hammer in his last fight in July.

Parker agreed: “The more you hang with someone, the more it does rub off on you. We don’t really have full-on discussions, but Tyson does mention a few ideas that he has. He respects that Andy is in charge, but Tyson is not afraid to give his advice and help if he sees the need.”

Parker has also had his younger brother John with him for the final phase of this camp and that adds to his comfort, given their close relationship.

With his tight team environment, his usual chats with a sports psychologist and regular spiritual work, Parker believes he has a good balance heading into this fight. He acknowledges he will need to be at the top of his game to beat Joyce who has a physical advantage to back up his relentless style.

“I love challenges, I embrace challenges, challenges bring out the best in me,” Parker told Queesnbury Promotions.

MATCHROOM BOXING Joseph Parker has blossomed as a fighter since teaming up with trainer Andy Lee and basing himself in the British scene.

“This is a challenge a lot of fighters didn’t want to take, he’s a big lump who keeps coming forward.

“But I feel revived as a fighter, there is more drive. I want to see a big jump from the second Chisora fight. We want to see a big jump in improvements, in style, combinations, fitness, ring work … everything.

“It could be an easy fight, it’s all up to me and how I approach the fight, Not taking anything away from Joe Joyce, he’s a hard fight, but if I can execute what I know I can, what Andy knows I can, what Tyson knows I can, I can make it an easier night for us, for me.”