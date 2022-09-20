Joseph Parker: Why I'm too good for Joe Joyce

A confident Joseph Parker has laid out his plans for beating Britain’s Joe Joyce in Manchester this weekend.

Parker and Joyce clash for the WBO’s interim heavyweight title (on Sunday morning NZT). Joyce is No 1 and Parker No 2 with the WBO and the fight will go a long way to sorting out a future opponent for current champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker has wrapped up his training camp in Morecambe in north England to transfer to Manchester, a venue he knows well, securing three important victories there against Hughie Fury and Dereck Chisora (twice).

MATCHROOM BOXING Joseph Parker is having his fourth fight at the Manchester Arena when he takes on Joe Joyce.

Parker, “glowing” off the back of his third camp with his British trainer Andy Lee, has no doubts he will hand Joyce (14-0), who he labels “Big Lump”, his first professional defeat.

READ MORE:

* Canelo Álvarez beats Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision to end trilogy

* How do heavyweights Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce compare ahead of world title eliminator?

* Why Joe Joyce won't walk through Joseph Parker

“I’m going to be too fast, I'm going to be too quick. I will have better movement than he does,” Parker (30-2) said.

“Of course, he’s got this jab, and he comes forward, and he has got a good engine. But I’ve prepared for that, I’ve had great sparring partners to prepare for that.

“Joe Joyce has had a great amateur background, he has that unbeaten confidence as a professional, he has a good engine, he takes a good shot ,and he throws a lot of punches. But I’m going to beat him, I’m going to give him his first loss.”

SUPPLIED Heavyweights Joseph Parker and Joe Joyce finally square off.

Parker feels his relationship with former world cruiserweight champion Lee and Tyson Fury, the current WBC heavyweight champion, has taken his skills to another level, and he’s eager to showcase that in a fight of huge consequence.

Parker is adamant his power factor has increased, something he will need if he is to topple the much larger Joyce who will enjoy handy height, weight and reach advantages for a fight that could go toe-to-toe for long periods.

“I’ve made this the best camp I’ve had, I’ve trained hard every day, I’m glowing,” Parker said.

“You are going to see a more improved Joseph Parker in the ring. Andy has added a lot more to my weapons.

“When you surround yourself with champions, you get a champion mindset yourself.

“There’s no doubt, no worries, because I’ve done the work. So when the fight comes around this big lump (Joyce) is going to get a lump on his head.”

AT A GLANCE – Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce

Joseph Parker (NZ)

30 years old

32 wins (21 KO) / 0 draws / 2 losses 65.6% KO

193 cm tall / 193cm reach

Resides in Auckland, New Zealand

Ranked Number 2 WBO, No 3 WBC, No 4 Ring Magazine, No 6 IBF

Former WBO World Heavyweight Champion;

Former WBO Oriental Heavyweight Champion;

Former WBO Africa Heavyweight Champion;

Former OPBF Heavyweight Champion;

Former New Zealand National Boxing Federations Heavyweight Champion;

Two-time Former New Zealand Heavyweight Amateur Champion;

Parker fought reigning Heavyweight Champion Anthony Joshua and took him 12 rounds

Fought in front of record world pay-per-view TV audience vs Anthony Joshua

Fought live in front of 80,000 people vs Anthony Joshua in Cardiff

Never been knocked out

Joe Joyce (UK)