Joseph Parker promises new weapons and aggression against Joe Joyce

Kiwi heavyweight will need everything he has got against Joe Joyce.

Joseph Parker has declared he’s ready to go and vowed to display a new fighting style in his heavyweight bout with Britain’s Joe Joyce in Manchester this weekend.

Parker and Joyce will fight for the interim WBO title at the Manchester Arena on Sunday (NZT) and Parker is amping fo his first scrap of the year after completing a second win over Dereck Chisora at the same venue last December.

It’s been a long nine months for Parker though he has used his time well. The 30-year-old looked a rejuvenated fighter against Chisora as he improved his record to 30-2 with a telling performance. He believes his extra time with Lee has him primed to deliver something special.

Queensbury Promotions Joseph Parker was relaxed and confident as he readied to face Joe Joyce in Manchester this weekend.

Parker cut a relaxed figure as he completed a public training session in Manchester on Thursday (NZT) where Joyce and some of the undercard also featured in light workouts.

“I’m tapering off, I’ve got my brother here, my family here, the whole team from New Zealand. I’m feeling the support, I’m feeling the love, and I am ready to go,” Parker said.

“I love the challenge, that’s what I live for.”

Joyce, huge man who will enjoy height and reach advantages, certainly presents a challenge with his relentless style. Parker is adamant he has the game to counter Joyce who is unbeaten in 14 professional fights and quickly soared to No 1 with the WBO, one place above Parker.

Queensbury Promotions Joseph Parker looked fit and ready for action during his public training with coach Andy Lee in Manchester.

“Joe Joyce is going to come into this fight full of confidence because he hasn’t lost a fight. But he’s only gone the distance once, and I’m going to be the first man to say, ‘Hey Joe, stop right here. You’ve run into me, and I’m going to give you your first loss’,” vowed Parker.

“There are multiple weapons in my armour now.

“Before I would say I was a boxer who boxed and moved, was defensive and passive, and didn’t really push the action.

“Now I want to push the action. I’ll be right there, standing toe to toe, going at it.”

DUCO EVENTS Trainer Andy Lee expects Joseph Parker to show his "ruthlessness" against Joe Joyce in Manchester.

Parker, with his proven chin and ability to take fights deep, believes he can frustrate Joyce who likes to constantly come forward.

Joyce will be an ever-present target for Parker who intends to pick him off.

“I’m going to beat him up. He’s going to get frustrated because he can't catch me. I’m going to be too good for him, I’m going to move too fast for him and have too much speed,” Parker said.

“I’m going to pick him apart, and when Andy tells me the time is right, I’m going to get him out of there if I can.

“He’s very tough and strong, but if he keeps taking these punches, eventually he is going to fall.”