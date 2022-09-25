Joseph Parker's fighting talk in defeat: I still have a lot to give

A brave Joseph Parker went down fighting in an 11th round knockout loss to Joe Joyce in Manchester.

Joseph Parker was full of fighting talk, vowing to box on after suffering his first knockout loss as a professional heavyweight.

The former WBO champion was stopped 1m 3s into the 11th round of his fight with Joe Joyce at the Manchester Arena on Sunday, being sunk to the canvas by a precise left hook from the giant Brit.

It was Parker’s third defeat, ending a six-fight winning streak after his dual points losses in 2018. The 30-year-old is adamant he still remains relevant in a heated division though there now appears little doubt that he is just below the elite fighters with question marks being raised again about his power.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker is counted out by referee Steve Gray after being knocked down by Joe Joyce during their Manchester fight.

“I still feel I have a lot to give boxing, I just have to keep working,” a battered Parker said, his right eye closed from a cut suffered from another Joyce hook in the seventh round and his left eye swollen from Joyce’s relentless jab.

READ MORE:

* Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce: Kiwi heavyweight knocked out for first time

* Recap: Joseph Parker brutally knocked out by Joe Joyce in a thrilling heavyweight clash

* 10 defining fights in Joseph Parker's heavyweight career



Parker landed plenty of well-directed blows, but they couldn’t stop the relentless style of the massive Joyce.

“Joe is a tough man. We knew what we were dealing with and he just kept on coming. So the bigger man won today,” Parker said, fronting the media after his gutsy performance.

“It’s all learnings. I had to keep chipping away. It’s tough, Joe keeps chasing you down. But I did my best.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joe Joyce knocks down Joseph Parker for a knockout win in their Manchester fight.

“I’ve just got to keep training hard. It wasn’t my night tonight. I’m going to be straight back into it … by the end of the year.”

Parker, 30, felt Joyce was a step up from his other two losses to Anthony Joshua in a world unification fight and Dillian Whyte in a grudge match.

“At this stage of my career, Joe was a stronger challenge,” Parker said. “As you saw tonight, each time I hit him he kept coming back. We knew what he was going to do but everything didn’t click as well as I thought it would. But that’s boxing.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joe Joyce was warned for holding the back of Joseph Parker’s head during their Manchester fight.

“Congratulations to him and he’s a hell of a fighter. I told him well deserved.”

Parker’s trainer Andy Lee felt the Kiwi had been worn down by the bigger Joyce.

“When you are taking big punches like that it’s very hard to control your thoughts and emotion,” Lee said, quickly adding there was no dishonour in this defeat.

“They should be applauded for the fight and for taking the chance. There are so many good fighters who aren’t fighting each other because they are afraid of losing.

“This man (Parker) is a warrior whose heart is bigger than this whole arena.”