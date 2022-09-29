Watch: Fresh camera angles show brutality of Joseph Parker's KO

Fresh camera views show the brutal nature of Kiwi heavyweight being knocked to the canvas.

Fresh camera angles have shown the brutality of Joseph Parker’s knockout defeat to Joe Joyce.

The Kiwi heavyweight was KO’d for the first time in his 33-fight career in Manchester last Sunday, being downed in the 11th round of an absorbing fight.

The two fighters had just come out of a clinch when Joyce went on immediate attack to deliver the telling left hook 1m 3s into the penultimate round.

PHOTOSPORT Joseph Parker needs a good fight to resurrect his career after sufferance his first knockout loss at the hands of Joe Joyce.

The differing angles released by host broadcaster BT Sport in the UK show Parker was aware of what was coming, raising his right hand up to guard his head.

READ MORE:

* Joe Joyce's surprising revelation after his post-fight chat with Joseph Parker

* Joseph Parker's UK promoter talks up prospects, calls for attitude change in boxing

* Joseph Parker eyes Dillian Whyte as his next heavyweight boxing target

* The big questions for Joseph Parker following his crushing knockout defeat to Joe Joyce



But the tiredness that came with trying to defend Joyce’s relentless attacks meant Parker was slow and Joyce’s accurate shot - he dubbed it the best punch and definitely “a highlight reel knockout” of his 15-fight professional career - slipped inside Parker’s defence to smack into the Kiwi’s right temple.

Parker was instantly jolted backwards. Joyce was looking to land a follow-up right hand punch but, to his credit, held back as Parker stumbled and then tumbled into the corner and almost went through the ropes. Parker struggled to his feet but as counted out.

The two fighters are now looking for the next moves - Parker hoping to rebound in a fight before Christmas, and Joyce looking to tangle with the top tier, particularly as his WBO interim victory gives him the mandatory against reigning champion Olkesandr Usyk.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images Joseph Parker stumbles and tumbles to his first knockout defeat after copping a huge left hook from Joe Joyce in Manchester.

Former multiple champion Anthony Joshua and WBC champion Tyson Fury are also on his radar, two fights that would be British blockbusters.

Joyce’s impressive victory over Parker has sent shock waves through the heavyweight division.

Fury has declared Joyce the second-best heavyweight in the world, overtaking American Deontay Wilder in his personal rankings.

Fury was ringside for the fight and gained a new appreciation of Joyce’s skills, that included an alarming ability to take a punch, as well as a huge workload on attack that ultimately wore down a brave Parker.

"I've had a lovely day of watching boxing," Fury told fans in an Instagram video. "Watching all of the big fights and studying all of the heavyweights, I've got to say that big Joe Joyce is the second-best heavyweight in the world, behind myself. And on his day, given his moment, who knows if he could beat me or not? I think we'll have to find out one of these days.

"I've just looked at these prospects who are mandatories for the world titles; Zhang, Hrgovic, everybody else. I've changed my mind and I think big Joe Joyce is the No 2 heavyweight in the world. And who knows if he's No1? One day, we'll have to find out who's better out of me and him.

James Chance/Getty Images British promoter Frank Warren now has two aces in his pack in Joe Joyce and Tyson Fury.

"But at the moment, I'm ruling the roost because I'm world heavyweight champion, and he's not. But he's f***ing coming for everybody, don't you worry about that. Come on big Joe!"

Joyce took to Twitter in reply to Fury's video, saying "Sign the contract, Big Boy!!"

Fury responded by declaring he needed to fight Usyk first, to sort out an undisputed champion of the heated division.

"It's not your time big Joe I have to win undisputed first vs the middleweight! You also have to build yourself up to the big time!" Fury replied.

Fury and Joyce are stable mates under the guidance of British promoter Frank Warren so that could simplify a potential fight between the two sometime in the future.