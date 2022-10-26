Jake Paul's stunning rise up boxing's money ranks

Image is everything to Jake Paul as he continues to cause a stir in the boxing scene.

The promotional power of Jake Paul can’t be denied as he takes his place alongside some of the biggest names in boxing in terms of wealth.

YouTube sensation Paul continues his boxing career with a fight against UFC great Anderson Silva in Arizona this weekend.

Paul has only had five fights, winning all of them, with four via knockouts, but he’s rapidly climbing the money list.

Sky Sport YouTuber Jake Paul's controversial boxing career has taken another step forward with a win against Tyron Woodley.

Forbes magazine has the 25-year-old American listed with a net worth of $66m. That sees him break into their top 50 rich list for 2022 at No 46.

Floyd “Money” Mayweather lives up to his name at $782m while canny Manny Pacquiao is reported to be worth $224m.

But Paul suddenly sits comfortably amongst some of boxing’s current superstars.

Forbes has flamboyant WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s net worth at $107.7m and former unified champion Anthony Joshua at $81.7m.

Paul is ahead of former greats Ricky Hatton and Amir Khan who are both valued at $52m.

Paul’s fight with Silva is expected to be another blockbuster at the bank despite the limited boxing resumes of both fighters.

Their fight is a scheduled eight-round cruiserweight clash.

Brazil’s Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion who enjoyed superstar status in the cage. But he’s 47 now and has a boxing record of 3-1.

Silva last boxed just over a year ago, when he knocked out UFC rival Tito Ortiz in the first round.

Previously Silva won a split decision over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in a June, 2021 rematch with the Mexican after knocking him out in their first fight.

Silva has acknowledged Paul’s power but expects to win and doesn’t think he is risking his legacy in combat sports.

“There’s a lot of people who are saying Jake is no good, he’s not as good a striker,” Silva said.

Buda Mendes/Getty Images Brazil’s Anderson Silva became a legend in the UFC and is now looking for a sizeable boxing payday.

“But to me the fight is a fight and I’ve trained hard to win this fight. I’m not looking at this as an easy fight for me. Every single fight is dangerous once you step through the ropes.

“I’m not going to lose. Nothing will affect my legacy. I’ve worked hard for many years to do something like this for my fans. This is one more fight – one more challenge for myself – but this won’t affect my legacy and career.”

Silva’s decline in the UFC ranks as age caught up with him, included a 2019 unanimous points loss to New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya.