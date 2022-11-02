Kiwi boxing legend David Tua to be in Mark Hunt's corner against Sonny Bill Williams

Let's call it shredding for Sonny.

He fell short of his massive 43kg weight loss goal but Mark Hunt says he has dropped an impressive 28kg ﻿for Saturday's heavyweight boxing clash with Sonny Bill Williams.

With a weakness for cheesecakes and pies, the 48-year-old had blown out to a hefty 157kg before a timely phone call from Khoder Nasser, who manages Williams.

And so the fight at Sydney's Aware Super Theatre has served two purposes for Hunt: forcing him back into a healthier lifestyle and funding his lawsuit against the UFC.

"No more cheesecakes," Hunt, who says he now weighs 129kg ahead of Thursday's weigh-in, told Wide World of Sports before sparring at the Elouera Tony Mundine Gym.

"When I got the call from Khoder, I'm 48 and have to pay for these lawsuits. I feel great but I got conjunctivitis coming back from Thailand. But I feel good and looking forward to competing this weekend."

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff David Tua will be in Mark Hunt’s corner for the fight in Sydney on Saturday night.

Hunt was squirting drops in his eyes on Wednesday but the Samoan-New Zea﻿lander was confident the infection wouldn't affect his chances against Williams.

Feared in the MMA world, Hunt is yet to record a win from three professional boxing bouts, most recently a 2020 points defeat to Paul Gallen.

"Hopefully it's a different outcome this time," Hunt said.

"I respect Sonny as an athlete and a person but he's going to have to earn his stripes with me in the boxing ring."

SKY SPORT Sonny Bill Williams made short work of Barry Hall, knocking him out in the first round of their heavyweight clash in Sydney in March.

Williams﻿, 37, has a 9-0 pro boxing record but freely admits some of his opponents were nowhere near the class of Hunt, who is looking forward to testing out his chin.

Will Williams be able to stand Hunt's power?﻿

"I don't think anyone has (a strong enough chin) if I hit them correctly," Hunt said.

"I'll always have that strength."

Hunt was thrilled that Kiwi boxing legend David Tua accepted an invite to be in his corner for the fight.

"He's one of the greatest boxers to ever do it so to have him here is a great honour for me."

– NINE’S Wide World of Sports.