Israel Adesanya's cryptic message in defeat

Israel Adesanya has revealed the reason behind his shock loss to Alex Pereira but has vowed to fight on in the UFC once he has sorted out some cryptic personal issues.

Adesanya led his middleweight title defence into the final round in New York on Sunday, only to be knocked out by the Brazilian who is now 3-0 against the Kiwi with his two previous wins coming in their kickboxing days.

Adesanya, suffering his first UFC defeat at middleweight, said he had a “dead leg” caused by Pereira’s relentless kicking and that compromised his movement in both attack and defence.

Frank Franklin II/AP Brazil's Alex Pereira unleashed a fifth round barrage on Israel Adesanya that won their UFC fight in New York.

But he was in a surprisingly buoyant mood when he bravely faced the media after his loss.

READ MORE:

* 'Like something out of a movie': How Alex Pereira came back to stun Israel Adesanya at UFC 281

* Israel Adesanya loses middleweight title to Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in New York

* Recap: Alex Pereira stuns Israel Adesanya in the final round to claim UFC middleweight title

* The UFC's Dana White is creating a slap fighting league. Doctors have concerns



“What’s the emotion? I’m grateful. What a life, what a moment,” Adesanya, who didn’t have to front the press, said, adding he and his corner were comfortable with the referee stopping the fight.

“F…ing crazy ending. Similar to the last time, same story. It’s crazy. But yeah, I was fine. The first thing I said to Eugene [Bareman, his coach] or the ref was I was fine. I was lucid, I was in there.

“But yeah, s… happens. I talked to my coaches and I trust them [that the stoppage was legit], but I was fine. I could see everything, my eyes might have rolled back a little bit, but I was lucid.

“I’m grateful, I’m proud, my team’s proud of me.”

Frank Franklin II/AP Israel Adesanya was in control of his fight against Brazil's Alex Pereira until the last round.

Adesanya said his calf muscles had taken a beating and that eventually took its toll.

“He hit my peroneal nerve, so that’s why my footwork was compromised,” he revealed.

“Even when I tripped and went backwards, I had to do the roly-poly. Because I was like ‘Oh s…, I just tripped over, it’s not like me.’ So kudos to him for investing in those calf kicks, because it cost me.

“It was just my leg ... my leg gave away, and it was really annoying. But again, kudos to him because he invested in those. I did the same thing to him. His leg’s f…ed. But he just got me better.

“It was hard for me to attack with my wrestling because I was compromised because of his investment with the calf kicks. Trust me, when I had him, I’m dangerous on the ground, people just don’t realise that. But I was compromised early on.”

When he was asked if he planned on making a quick return after the loss, Adesanya suggested he had some health issues to deal with first.

“I don’t disclose everything, I’ve had some stuff, some medical stuff that I put on the back burner,” he said.

“Stuff that people have made fun of me for. I just gotta look after myself because my health comes first.

Frank Franklin II/AP Alex Pereira drives Israel Adesanya to the canvas in New York.

“Remember [Black Panther star] Chadwick Boseman, people making fun of him, ‘He looks so skinny, he looks so sleepy.’ Not knowing behind the scenes he was fighting cancer.

“People always make fun of my chest and other things, but they don’t know what’s going on in my life. I just keep that on the back burner, so I have some things to fix first. And yeah, I’ll be back.

“It’s not over yet. I can take a lot from this fight.”

Adesanya said he had been happy to keep busy and didn’t see that as a reason behind this loss.

“I’ve been doing this, this is my third fight in 10 months. Every time I fight, I risk losing what you guys (the media) deem as the prestigious – which it is – the belt and all that s….

“But I put it on the line because I’m not trying to just fight once and then chill, do my lap around and parade as the champion and not risk so much.

“So yeah, I put it on the line and this is what happens when you dare to be great. And I am.”

Adesanya had been cruising through the middleweight division this loss at Madison Square Garden in front of 20,845 fans.

He had been on a 12-fight winning run and seemed to have his sixth title defence in the bag until Pereira’s late barrage.

Now he has an undoubted foe and the division has a genuine rivalry that UFC boss Dana White will surely capitalise on.

White said he was open to having a rematch and giving Adesanya a chance to claim immediate revenge.